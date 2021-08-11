Spy scandal in Germany: They arrested a Briton who leaked secrets to Russia

9 mins ago Cedric Manwaring
Facade of the British Embassy in Berlin. Environmental Protection Agency / Michael Cappeler / Archive

A British citizen has been arrested in Germany for allegedly passing classified information to Russian intelligence for money, the Federal Prosecutor’s Office reported this Wednesday.

The arrest, which took place on Tuesday, is in line with the request of the Supreme Court investigating judge, who claims he has strong evidence that David S., a local staff member at the UK Embassy in Berlin, has since at least November 2020 been engaged in Russian espionage.

The house and workplace of the detainee, whose identity has not been revealed, were also searched by the security forces.

A person walks in front of the British Embassy in Berlin (Reuters/Fabrizio Bench)
A person walks in front of the British Embassy in Berlin (Reuters/Fabrizio Bench)

The Prosecutor’s Office confirms this “On at least one occasion,” documents obtained thanks to his work for a “representative of the Russian intelligence service” were obtained.. “The defendant received in exchange for his monetary information an amount currently unknown.”The statement explains.

German and British authorities cooperated in the investigation.

The detainee is expected to appear in court on Wednesday to give his statement.

It’s about extension A third person was arrested by Germany in the past three months for his work in foreign intelligence. Twice for Russian espionage and once for the Chinese.

BND Building, German intelligence headquarters in Berlin (Michael Sohn / Pool via Reuters)
BND Building, German intelligence headquarters in Berlin (Michael Sohn / Pool via Reuters)

For its part, the London Metropolitan Police (dead), better known as Scotland Yard, confirmed this Wednesday that The arrest was for alleged offenses related to intelligence activities.

“The man was arrested in the Berlin region on suspicion of having committed crimes related to participation in intelligence activity,” he added.Scotland Yard said in a statement.

The note added that the main investigation is in the hands of German authorities, but Scotland Yard’s counter-terrorism command continues to contact colleagues in Germany while the investigation continues.

(With information from EFE)

Read on:

How Russian spy networks operate in embassies of the world responding to Putin
Spy scandal: Italy expelled Russian officials and arrested an officer who leaked NATO secrets
Spies, Russian assassins, explosions and Novichok: Vladimir Putin’s evil plan to shake Europe

More Stories

Nominated former Venezuelan Congressman Joe Biden as his delegate to the Islamic Development Bank

8 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

Are carnitas tacos in danger? African swine fever resurgence in America after 40 years – El Financiero

16 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

92 people arrested in Turkey for smuggling antiquities to the United States

1 day ago Cedric Manwaring

They found a flying dinosaur, described as a “scary dragon”, in Australia

1 day ago Cedric Manwaring

Tropical storm warning for parts of the Caribbean

2 days ago Cedric Manwaring

Global warming: regions will undergo multiple changes

2 days ago Cedric Manwaring

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Ugandan delegation in quarantine in Japan – Diario de Queretaro

6 mins ago Mia Thompson

How to watch Diamond League Bislet 2021

7 mins ago Cynthia Porter

Beat Covid-19 and achieve dreams of getting back to normal

8 mins ago Sharon Hanson

Spy scandal in Germany: They arrested a Briton who leaked secrets to Russia

9 mins ago Cedric Manwaring

They found a flying dinosaur, described as a dragon, in Australia – science – life

4 hours ago Mia Thompson