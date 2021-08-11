Spy scandal in Germany: They arrested a Briton who leaked secrets to Russia

Facade of the British Embassy in Berlin. Environmental Protection Agency / Michael Cappeler / Archive



A British citizen has been arrested in Germany for allegedly passing classified information to Russian intelligence for money, the Federal Prosecutor’s Office reported this Wednesday.

The arrest, which took place on Tuesday, is in line with the request of the Supreme Court investigating judge, who claims he has strong evidence that David S., a local staff member at the UK Embassy in Berlin, has since at least November 2020 been engaged in Russian espionage.

The house and workplace of the detainee, whose identity has not been revealed, were also searched by the security forces.

The Prosecutor’s Office confirms this “On at least one occasion,” documents obtained thanks to his work for a “representative of the Russian intelligence service” were obtained.. “The defendant received in exchange for his monetary information an amount currently unknown.”The statement explains.

German and British authorities cooperated in the investigation.

The detainee is expected to appear in court on Wednesday to give his statement.

It’s about extension A third person was arrested by Germany in the past three months for his work in foreign intelligence. Twice for Russian espionage and once for the Chinese.

For its part, the London Metropolitan Police (dead), better known as Scotland Yard, confirmed this Wednesday that The arrest was for alleged offenses related to intelligence activities.

“The man was arrested in the Berlin region on suspicion of having committed crimes related to participation in intelligence activity,” he added.Scotland Yard said in a statement.

The note added that the main investigation is in the hands of German authorities, but Scotland Yard’s counter-terrorism command continues to contact colleagues in Germany while the investigation continues.

