New York’s new governor has distanced herself from Andrew Cuomo after he resigned over sexual harassment allegations

Kathy Hochhol to replace Andrew Cuomo as New York governor (Reuters/Cindy Schultz)

New York’s next governor, Kathy Hochhol, set Wednesday distance with his predecessor, Andrew Cuomo, who resigned amid multiple accusations of sexual harassment, and asserted that no official involved in the “toxic” work environment seen during his tenure in the executive branch would continue.

“I think it’s clear that the governor and I weren’t close physically or otherwise.”Hochul made his first public appearance since yesterday Cuomo announced his resignation, which will be effective within two weeks.

The deputy governor said at the present time that she will work during that period to form her government team and He announced that there will be important changes in the formation of the government.

In that sense, expect it No one selected for immoral acts will continue to be in the administration In the attorney general’s report on the alleged harassment cases in Cuomo and his attempts to cover up the allegations.

This investigation that ended up with the resignation of the governor, Describe the toxic environment in his office, with a work culture characterized by “bullying, fear and intimidation, on the one hand, and on the other the normalization of the frequent flirtations and sexist comments made by the governor”.

“At the end of my term, which ends when I do, no one will describe my administration as a toxic work environment.” Hochul Guaranteed.

The deputy governor, who has been in her position with Cuomo since 2015, asserted that she was unaware of the problems in the governor’s work environment, until the complaints were made public, because, she insisted, They had never been close before and she had spent much of her time visiting different parts of the state.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has resigned amid allegations of sexual harassment (Reuters/Governor Andrew M. Cuomo’s office)

Hochul emphasized that this would remain his style: They traveled to the country, “listen first and take decisive action later.”

“The promise I make to all New Yorkers, here and now, is that I will fight for you in Hell every day,” said the 62-year-old veteran politician. She would become the first woman to lead the state government.

Hochul has made it clear that she feels fully prepared to take on her new responsibilities and is confident that the transition with Cuomo’s management will go smoothly.

When asked about the governor’s future, she said she did not want to be involved in decisions that might be taken by the legislature or the judiciary and considered it too early to talk about a possible pardon.

The governor’s decision, which spans three terms, was announced as the legislature struggled to remove him through an impeachment process. Had he been removed from office, he would have been barred from running again.

“I love New York and I love you. Everything I did was out of love. I think under those circumstances, the best way I can help right now is to step aside and let the government go back to being the government. Cuomo said in a direct speech.

Brittany Commisso, one of the victims of Andrew Commisso

The announcement came after the New York attorney general released The results of the investigation found that Cuomo had sexually harassed at least 11 women. Investigators alleged that he subjected women to unwanted kisses, fondled or inappropriately touched their breasts or buttocks, made suggestive comments about their appearance and sexuality, and created a work environment “full of fear and intimidation”.

The #MeToo era scandal was not just about a career, but a dynasty: Cuomo’s father, Mario Cuomo, was a governor in the 1980s and 1990s, and young Cuomo was often cited as a potential presidential candidate, a position his father had in mind. . Even as the scandal grew, Cuomo planned to run for re-election in 2022. The governor still faces the possibility of criminal charges, with several attorneys general from across the state coming out to investigate him.

The series of accusations that led to the governor’s downfall began to appear in the news last December and continued for months. Cuomo called some of the allegations false and strongly denied touching anyone inappropriately. But he acknowledged that he made some of the attendees uncomfortable with the comments he said were aimed at play, and apologized for some of their actions. Anyway, he maintains his version of innocence.

With information from EFE and AP

Read on: