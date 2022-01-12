Starting a master’s degree in coffee economics from the University of “Ernesto Illy”

56 mins ago Mia Thompson

Ernesto Illy, who holds a master’s degree among first-class universities in coffee economics and natural sciences, opened yesterday. It is a course aimed at young graduates in economics, engineering and agriculture, and is designed to provide diverse training from producer to cup culture, the social value of coffee consumption and the culture of producing countries. .

Master in Coffee Science and Economics, a course unique in the world, promotes Trieste as a center of global coffee culture and provides faculty from Italian and foreign training centers such as University of Trieste, University of Udine, University of Drexel and Cage Business School, MIB Trieste School of Management, Saint Paul University, Saint Paul, University of Trento, University of Northern Colorado, University of Copenhagen and World Coffee Research.

The Master’s Support Partners working with the Ernesto Illy Foundation and illycaffè are the University of Trieste, the University of Udine and SISSA – the International School of Advanced Studies in Trieste.

There are 23 students enrolled in this academic year, from 16 countries: Brazil, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ethiopia, Greece, Guatemala, Honduras, India, Indonesia, Italy, Kenya, Mozambique, Nicaragua, the United States, Ukraine and Uganda. The international profession of the teacher.

For the first time, the nine modules that make up the course of study will be delivered in a blended format and will be developed over a twelve-month period, from January to December 2022, through laboratory activities and online teaching, focusing on the Illycaffè headquarters in September 2022 in Trieste.

