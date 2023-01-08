Stowaways: Two people died on a flight between Chile and Colombia, Avianca says

52 mins ago Cedric Manwaring
the company said in a statement. Photo: AFP/File

this saturday, Two of the stowaways died during the operation They were traveling in the landing gear of an aircraft that covered the road between them Santiago de Chile and BogotaAnd Colombiareported the Colombian airline Avianca.

“Upon arrival at El Dorado Airport, airline employees found the bodies of two people who flew erratically on the landing gear,” the company responsible for the route said in an official statement.

  • Colombian airport authorities said the bodies were found on board Flight AV 116, which landed in Bogota at 6:55 p.m. Friday.

“Civil Aviation Colombia It has established contacts with the relevant authorities of the Republic of Chile and with the airline to initiate investigations.

So far, there is no information on the identity of the deceased. The Colombian press, citing an internal report from the attorney general’s office, indicated that they were young men.

  • The airline offered its condolences to those with special needs

“Avianca extends its condolences to the families of these people and would be eager for all the support they can provide in this sad situation.”

