Sweden says a Russian fighter plane violated its airspace – DW – 06/15/2024

Cedric Manwaring June 15, 2024 0
Sweden says a Russian fighter plane violated its airspace – DW – 06/15/2024

A Russian SU-24 aircraft violated Swedish airspace on Friday near the island of Gotland in the Baltic Sea, and has not withdrawn until now. Sweden He sent two fighter planes, as this country's army indicated, today, Saturday (06/15/2024).

The incident comes three months after the Scandinavian country joined the European Union NATOAfter two centuries of neutrality and then military non-alignment.

The Armed Forces said in a statement, “The Swedish Combat Air Command sent a verbal warning to the Russian aircraft.” He added: “Because the warning was not heeded and the plane did not divert its course, it was taken out of Swedish airspace by two aircraft.” [aviones de combate] JAS-39 Gripen”.

The island of Gotland is located less than 350 kilometers from the heavily militarized Russian enclave of Kaliningrad. According to Swedish military doctrine, whoever controls this island can largely control air and sea movements in the Baltic Sea.

Sweden reopened its military guardhouse on Gotland in 2018, after years of declining military spending led to its closure in 2004.

The last violation of Swedish airspace by Russia dates back to March 2022, when Swedish fighters intercepted two SU-24s and two SU-27s flying over Jutland.

Sweden's historic decision to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) came after the Russian invasion of its country Ukraine In 2022. The Scandinavian country had previously strengthened its army after Russia’s annexation of the peninsula. Crimea In 2014.

p (AFP/Reuters)

More Stories

The Chocolate Museum displays terracotta warriors and a Chinese wall

The Chocolate Museum displays terracotta warriors and a Chinese wall

Cedric Manwaring June 14, 2024 0
Goodbye heat, hello rain! The end of the El Niño phenomenon and the arrival of La Niña for the hurricane season

Goodbye heat, hello rain! The end of the El Niño phenomenon and the arrival of La Niña for the hurricane season

Cedric Manwaring June 13, 2024 0
Pope Francis after referring to homosexuals – El Financiero

Pope Francis after referring to homosexuals – El Financiero

Cedric Manwaring June 12, 2024 0
A Colombian woman lives a love story with 7 grandparents who give her money and do household chores

A Colombian woman lives a love story with 7 grandparents who give her money and do household chores

Cedric Manwaring June 11, 2024 0
A 20-year-old girl throws a tantrum at her mother because she bought her an iPhone 13 instead of 15.

A 20-year-old girl throws a tantrum at her mother because she bought her an iPhone 13 instead of 15.

Cedric Manwaring June 11, 2024 0
La Jornada – The right and far-right sweep the European elections

La Jornada – The right and far-right sweep the European elections

Cedric Manwaring June 10, 2024 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Sweden says a Russian fighter plane violated its airspace – DW – 06/15/2024

Sweden says a Russian fighter plane violated its airspace – DW – 06/15/2024

Cedric Manwaring June 15, 2024 0
RIC Energy sells second 22.7MW solar park in Uganda – pv magazine Spain

RIC Energy sells second 22.7MW solar park in Uganda – pv magazine Spain

Mia Thompson June 15, 2024 0
The Chocolate Museum displays terracotta warriors and a Chinese wall

The Chocolate Museum displays terracotta warriors and a Chinese wall

Cedric Manwaring June 14, 2024 0
Goodbye heat, hello rain! The end of the El Niño phenomenon and the arrival of La Niña for the hurricane season

Goodbye heat, hello rain! The end of the El Niño phenomenon and the arrival of La Niña for the hurricane season

Cedric Manwaring June 13, 2024 0
Pope Francis after referring to homosexuals – El Financiero

Pope Francis after referring to homosexuals – El Financiero

Cedric Manwaring June 12, 2024 0