Symptoms of BA.4 and BA.5: This is the infection of the new omicron variants

44 mins ago Cedric Manwaring

Mexico City /

After the fifth wave of COVID-19, several Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported BA.4 and BA.5 sub variants of the omicron which has become dominant in different parts of the world.

Likewise, cases of coronavirus worldwide increased by 30 percent in just two weeks, as this has been proven New Omicron strains are more contagious And he has an immune escape.

The accelerated increase in cases in the fifth wave of Covid, African scientists, when analyzing the BA.4 and BA.5 variants and comparing them with the original omicron variant, were able to note that these It has a decrease of approximately eight times in the production of neutralizing antibodies.

That is why the Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO), said, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus warned of the new mutations of covid-19 and that in general, These variants do not have different symptoms than the original version Which makes it hard to know which type you have.

Symptoms of BA.4 and BA.5

  • Cough
  • Runny nose
  • throat pain
  • fatigue
  • headache
  • muscle pain

As with the other omicron sub variants, with these two, loss of taste and smell or feeling short of breath is less likely, cCompared to people with delta or other types of covid.

The World Health Organization believes that the new wave of Covid-19 disease that is emerging has its origin in people’s awareness of it This virus will become endemic and in the full easing of preventive measures with the advent of summer in the northern hemisphere.

LG

More Stories

Before AMLO visit to Biden, Trump praised his ‘socialist friend’

9 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

“We are playing with fire,” warns the head of the World Health Organization who has warned of new and dangerous variables

17 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

Oklahoma: A gas plant fire. depopulation

1 day ago Cedric Manwaring

Video: A woman’s trick to make the room “cooler” | News from Mexico

2 days ago Cedric Manwaring

Sri Lanka: The President announces his resignation after the wave of protests that led to the seizure of the presidential palace

2 days ago Cedric Manwaring

Amid controversy, the head of the US Secret Service retires: He will work in the private sector

2 days ago Cedric Manwaring

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

Science and Art: Prado explores the mutual influence of the universe in the work of great artists

30 mins ago Mia Thompson

Alexa can detect suspected cases of Covid-19 with a tone of voice

43 mins ago Leo Adkins

Symptoms of BA.4 and BA.5: This is the infection of the new omicron variants

44 mins ago Cedric Manwaring

Mayan train may violate T-MEC, warns US – El Financiero

52 mins ago Leland Griffith

Before the closing of Line 1 of the metro, users turn to Line 9

1 hour ago Mia Thompson