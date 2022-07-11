Symptoms of BA.4 and BA.5: This is the infection of the new omicron variants

digital millennium

After the fifth wave of COVID-19, several Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported BA.4 and BA.5 sub variants of the omicron which has become dominant in different parts of the world.

Likewise, cases of coronavirus worldwide increased by 30 percent in just two weeks, as this has been proven New Omicron strains are more contagious And he has an immune escape.

The accelerated increase in cases in the fifth wave of Covid, African scientists, when analyzing the BA.4 and BA.5 variants and comparing them with the original omicron variant, were able to note that these It has a decrease of approximately eight times in the production of neutralizing antibodies.

That is why the Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO), said, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus warned of the new mutations of covid-19 and that in general, These variants do not have different symptoms than the original version Which makes it hard to know which type you have.

Symptoms of BA.4 and BA.5

Cough

Runny nose

throat pain

fatigue

headache

muscle pain

As with the other omicron sub variants, with these two, loss of taste and smell or feeling short of breath is less likely, cCompared to people with delta or other types of covid.

The World Health Organization believes that the new wave of Covid-19 disease that is emerging has its origin in people’s awareness of it This virus will become endemic and in the full easing of preventive measures with the advent of summer in the northern hemisphere.

