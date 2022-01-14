Tests, tests, tests but in America

47 mins ago Leland Griffith

Washington. The President of the United States, Joe Biden, reported yesterday, January 13, that the government will double its purchases of Covid-19 tests by an additional 500 million kits, bringing the total to 1,000 million.

As the United States battles the omicron variant, which is sweeping the world, Biden urged his citizens to wear high-quality masks “as part of their patriotic duty.”

However, the White House is facing pressure due to a lack of Covid tests, hampering efforts to keep schools open and get people to work when omicron infections are on the rise.

Biden said about 15 million tests are performed daily, up from 2 million when he took office a year ago.

“Today I directed my team to purchase 500 million additional tests to distribute for free,” he said.

She added that the tests will be available via a government website that will be launched soon.

Concluding his remarks at the White House, President Biden made a “special appeal to social media.”

He declared that “disinformation and disinformation…must stop”. “It’s been a long road, but what’s clear is that the way we get through this is for everyone to do their part…regardless of their political party.”

More Stories

The US Army is offering up to $50,000 to new recruits

9 hours ago Leland Griffith

Opposite / World Cup player with La Albirrojita who stands out in college football in the United States

17 hours ago Leland Griffith

The United States claims that China’s claims to sovereignty over the South Sea are “inconsistent” with international law

1 day ago Leland Griffith

The Aliste mushroom arrives in Uganda from the hand of Jesús Calleja

1 day ago Leland Griffith

Iceland vs Uganda Live Friendly Match (0-0) | 01/12/2022

2 days ago Leland Griffith

How Can I Track My Wife’s Phone without Her Knowing?

2 days ago Leo Adkins

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

The Ministry of Health reduces the isolation through Covid-19 to 7 days

42 mins ago Mia Thompson

The journey of the former Barcelona coach Islam in Saudi Arabia

45 mins ago Sharon Hanson

WhatsApp | Where are the statuses you watch from your saved friends | Applications | Smart phones | couple | 2022 | nda | nnni | sports game

46 mins ago Leo Adkins

A woman trapped in a blind date house due to confinement in China

47 mins ago Cedric Manwaring

Tests, tests, tests but in America

47 mins ago Leland Griffith