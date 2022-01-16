The 134 countries that Salvadorans can travel to without a visa

By 2022, El Salvador was ranked 37th on a list of the most powerful passports by consulting firm Henley & Partners, followed by Guatemala, Honduras and Colombia.

By 2022, El Salvador ranked 37th in the Henley & Partners Passport Index. With this position, Salvadorans can travel to 134 countries without the need for visas.

The consultant takes data from the International Air Transport Association and publishes every year a list of the most powerful passports of 199 countries.

“It is updated in real time throughout the year as visa policy changes come into effect,” it explains on its website.

It may interest you: The US Embassy in El Salvador announces new requirements for travelers in response to the omicron variant of covid-19

This year, El Salvador sits above countries like Guatemala and Honduras, each with 133 destinations whose holders can travel without a visa; Colombia 131, Venezuela 129, Nicaragua 127, Ecuador 91.

The most powerful passport for 2022 is still the Japanese passport with 192 destinations, and it shares the first place with Singapore, in second place with Germany with 190 destinations, and in third place with Finland with 189.

It should be noted that this classification does not take into account the travel restrictions adopted in each country due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Here is a list of 134 countries where Salvadorans can travel without a visa

Oceania

Cook Islands, French Polynesia, Micronesia, New Caledonia, Niue, Palau Islands, Samoa, Zovalo

Middle east

Armenia, Iran, Israel, Jordan, Oman, Palestinian Territories, United Arab Emirates

Europe

Albania, Andorra, Austria, Belarus, Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Faroe Islands, Finland, France, Georgia, Germany, Gibraltar, Greece, Greenland, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Kosovo, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Moldova, Monaco, Montenegro, Netherlands, North Macedonia, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russian Federation, San Marino, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United States Kingdom, Vatican City.

Caribbean

Anguilla, Aruba, Bahamas, Barbados, Bonaire; Saint Eustatius and Saba, British Virgin Islands, Curacao, Dominica, Dominican Republic, French West Indies, Haiti, Jamaica, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Martin, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Trinidad and Tobago.

Asia

Bangladesh, Cambodia, Hong Kong (China), Indonesia, Japan, Laos, Macau (China), Malaysia, Maldives, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, South Korea, Sri Lanka, East Timor, Uzbekistan

Americas

Argentina, Belize, Bermuda, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Uruguay,

Africa

Cape Verde Islands, Comoros, Egypt, Guinea-Bissau, Madagascar, Malawi, Mauritania, Mauritius, Mayotte, Mozambique, Reunion, Rwanda, Senegal, Seychelles, Somalia, Saint Helena, Tanzania, Uganda, Zambia, Zimbabwe

back to home