The American ambassador in Moscow travels to Washington for “consultations.” The world | DW

The United States Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan announced, Tuesday (04/20/2021), that he will return to his country for a round of consultations, amid a deep crisis between Moscow and Washington. Sullivan announced in a statement that he intends to return to the Russian capital “in the coming weeks,” before any meeting between the leaders of the two countries.

US President Joe Biden expelled ten Russian diplomats and imposed a series of sanctions on the Russian economy, as a way to punish the Kremlin for its alleged election interference and widespread cyberattack. Russia responded by expelling 10 US diplomats and proposing that Sullivan return to Washington for “serious and in-depth consultations.”

Sullivan said, according to a statement issued by the US embassy, ​​”I think it is important that I speak personally with my new colleagues in the Biden administration in Washington about the current state of bilateral relations between the United States and Russia.” In addition, I have not seen my family in over a year, which is another important reason to come home for a visit, ”he added.

Call “study”

Sullivan made it clear that he would return to Moscow before any meeting between Biden and Putin was held, as scheduled. Earlier, Moscow summoned the Russian ambassador to Washington, Anatoly Antonov, for consultations on March 17, after Biden considered that Russian President Vladimir Putin could be described as a “killer”, in a TV interview.

Despite signs of turning away, the two sides showed signs that they were trying to improve their relationships. Putin has accepted an invitation from Biden to a videoconference on climate change on Tuesday, while the two are expected to meet in Europe over the summer. Although Moscow did not oppose this final meeting, sources close to the Kremlin assert that it is an offer they are “studying”.

DZC (dpa, AFP)