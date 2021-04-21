The American ambassador in Moscow travels to Washington for “consultations.” The world | DW

The United States Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan announced, Tuesday (04/20/2021), that he will return to his country for a round of consultations, amid a deep crisis between Moscow and Washington. Sullivan announced in a statement that he intends to return to the Russian capital “in the coming weeks,” before any meeting between the leaders of the two countries.
US President Joe Biden expelled ten Russian diplomats and imposed a series of sanctions on the Russian economy, as a way to punish the Kremlin for its alleged election interference and widespread cyberattack. Russia responded by expelling 10 US diplomats and proposing that Sullivan return to Washington for “serious and in-depth consultations.”
Sullivan said, according to a statement issued by the US embassy, ”I think it is important that I speak personally with my new colleagues in the Biden administration in Washington about the current state of bilateral relations between the United States and Russia.” In addition, I have not seen my family in over a year, which is another important reason to come home for a visit, ”he added.
Call “study”
Sullivan made it clear that he would return to Moscow before any meeting between Biden and Putin was held, as scheduled. Earlier, Moscow summoned the Russian ambassador to Washington, Anatoly Antonov, for consultations on March 17, after Biden considered that Russian President Vladimir Putin could be described as a “killer”, in a TV interview.
Despite signs of turning away, the two sides showed signs that they were trying to improve their relationships. Putin has accepted an invitation from Biden to a videoconference on climate change on Tuesday, while the two are expected to meet in Europe over the summer. Although Moscow did not oppose this final meeting, sources close to the Kremlin assert that it is an offer they are “studying”.
Crimea: What happened after the annexation?
Occupation of the Crimea
Vladimir Putin was a champion of graffiti and Russian flags instead of Ukrainian flags. This has changed the appearance of Crimean streets since the spring of 2014. Within days, uniformed soldiers, without a national insignia, occupied the government building and Parliament of Simferopol and then the Ukrainian army barracks in the Republic of Crimea, Ukraine.
Crimea: What happened after the annexation?
A referendum on annexation to Russia
Despite the protests, an illegal referendum was held, according to the Ukrainian constitution, on March 16 to vote on Russia’s annexation of Crimea. The grant of the peninsula to Ukraine in 1954 was not recognized by the Soviet Union. Then it was agreed that Crimea would join the Russian Federation.
Crimea: What happened after the annexation?
Crimean Tatars without rights
Whoever refuses to annexation will be persecuted. This is what happened, first of all, to the Crimean Tatars: their representative, the Crimean Tatar People’s Congress, was designated an extremist organization in 2016. The raids and arrests continue. As early as 1944, the Crimean Tatars were deported to the Crimea as “enemies of the people” by the Soviets.
Crimea: What happened after the annexation?
Russian TV only
In 2014, all Ukrainian TV channels were disconnected and since then only Russian analog TV can be watched. The independent channel of the Crimean Tatars, ATR, continues broadcasting from Kiev. Other means of communication were also banned.
Crimea: What happened after the annexation?
Penalties after joining
The United States and the European Union do not recognize Russia’s annexation of Crimea. They imposed sanctions and banned their countrymen from buying real estate and companies in the Crimea. It is also not allowed to import products from the Crimea.
Crimea: What happened after the annexation?
Waiting for Putin to fulfill his promises
Everyone who voted for the referendum hopes Putin will fulfill his promises: build a bridge linking Crimea with Russia, a gas pipeline and power stations. This solves social problems. The reality is different: the salaries do not match the high prices. Local protests are only reported on social networks and independent media.
Crimea: What happened after the annexation?
Everything stays between friends
The construction of the bridge from Kerch to the Russian Peninsula is in full swing. The construction, valued at around 3.7 million euros, is supervised by the Russian oligarchs and Putin’s friend, Arkady Rothenberg. Four railroad tracks and tracks are planned. By the end of 2019, the bridge should be completed.
Crimea: What happened after the annexation?
Redistribution in favor of Russian businessmen
Small businessmen in the Crimea are suffering from the redistribution of property in the Crimea in the interest of Russian businessmen. Radio Liberty reported that the number of small businesses decreased from 15,000 in 2014 to 1,000 in 2016. Coastal property owners also face problems, because courts can declare documents signed before the annexation invalid.
Crimea: What happened after the annexation?
Tourism is stagnant
During the bathing season, the beaches of Crimea are accessible to the public. However, the tourist flow has decreased by 30% in the past three years. Railroads are disrupted, flights are expensive, and due to European Union sanctions, cruise ships no longer visit the Crimean coast.
Crimea: What happened after the annexation?
Winners: Retirees with a Russian passport
Since the annexation, only Crimean citizens with a Russian passport can purchase SIM cards for mobile phones. But with passports issued in the Crimea, you cannot obtain a visa to the European Union or the United States. Those who gained from the Anschluss are retired holders of Russian passports. His pension was raised to the Russian level. Women get pensions with 55 instead of 65.