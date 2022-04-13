the arrest of a Ukrainian millionaire close to Putin; Accused of “high treason”

Ukrainian businessman and deputy Victor MedvedchukVery close to the Russian President Russian President Vladimir PutinAuthorities announced that fugitives had been arrested since the start of the invasion of Ukraine in a special operation. Kyiv authorities Tuesday.

A special operation was carried out thanks to the SBU (Ukrainian Security Services, ndlr). Bravo! Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in the Telegram app.

The president published a picture showing the detainee with his hands tied and wearing a Ukrainian uniform.

You can be a pro-Russian politician and work for the aggressor country for years. You can escape You can even wear Ukrainian uniforms to pass unnoticed. But will it help you escape punishment? Not at all,” the Ukrainian security services confirmed on Telegram.

Medvedchuk, The 67-year-old has been under house arrest since 2021 after being accused of “high treason” and “attempting to plunder the natural resources of Crimea,” a Ukrainian peninsula annexed by Russia in 2014.

On February 26, two days after the start of the Russian invasion, an army of Police checked who fled.

He owns the 12th wealthy businessman in Ukraine, estimated at $620 million, according to Forbes magazine, and is known for his ties to Putin, who appears to be the godfather of one of his daughters.

Emp