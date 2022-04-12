Ferrero apologizes for batch of Kinder eggs contaminated with salmonella

42 mins ago Cedric Manwaring

Federal Authority for the Protection of Health Risks (coffeepressBeware of possible salmonella contamination from the product.Mini Kinder Eggs”, which was voluntarily withdrawn from all over the world by the manufacturer.

In a statement, the agency stated that “the company Ferrero México SA de CV notified this health authority about the recall of batches manufactured in Belgium, then Europe Cases of salmonellosis were detected after taking it.”

Cofepris has asked supermarkets and department stores to check their stock for exclusion polluted a lot.

Read also Cofepris warns of possible salmonella contamination in Kinder Junior Eggs

Remove contaminated product

Director of Ferrero Corporation in Mexico, Pietro Paolo Cornerocommented that the only correct decision was to withdraw the product.

We deeply regret this. We want to sincerely apologize to all of our customers. and business partners,” announced the director.

What are the symptoms of salmonella disease and what are its symptoms?

Salmonella is a bacteria that can be found in many foods, such as chicken, beef, pork, eggs, fruits, vegetables, and even processed foods.

Food is not the only way to spread salmonella to people. The bacteria also spreads through contaminated water, the environment, other people, and animals.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), symptoms usually begin 6 hours to 6 days after infection. These include diarrhea that may be bloody, fever and stomach cramps.

Most people recover within 4 to 7 days without antibiotic treatment. But some people with severe diarrhea may need to be hospitalized or take antibiotics.

Read also Ferrero extends the United States and Argentina to withdraw chocolate due to the possibility of salmonellosis

The main symptoms of salmonellosis:

Diarrhea and fever above 102 degrees Fahrenheit
Diarrhea that does not improve for more than 3 days
– bloody stool
Constant vomiting that does not allow you to retain fluids in the body
Signs of dehydration such as:
Very little urine
Dry mouth and throat
Dizziness when standing up.

vcr

More Stories

Ukrainian forces denounce the use of chemical weapons in Mariupol

9 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

Fourth dose of anti-COVID to elderly patients confirmed in Coahuila

17 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

A woman asks her boyfriend for a phone password, even though he ran over him

1 day ago Cedric Manwaring

Satellite imagery shows a huge Russian convoy heading to Izyum, Ukraine

2 days ago Cedric Manwaring

Video: Woman explodes in front of her injured boyfriend because she doesn’t want to give him a cell phone code | News from Mexico

2 days ago Cedric Manwaring

Delay of more than 5 hours at the start of the Easter holiday – El Financiero

2 days ago Cedric Manwaring

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

killed 8 members of a family in Teltepec; 4 minors

34 mins ago Mia Thompson

ViX +: Producer Salma Hayek and the platform start filming “I Want Your Life”

34 mins ago Cynthia Porter

Nation will invest $7 million in science and technology in Tucuman

35 mins ago Mia Thompson

Registration for the 2022 National Intercollegiate Games is open

36 mins ago Sharon Hanson

The new documentary directed by Elon Musk has arrived on Netflix that was all the rage in a matter of hours

38 mins ago Leo Adkins