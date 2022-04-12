Ferrero apologizes for batch of Kinder eggs contaminated with salmonella

Federal Authority for the Protection of Health Risks (coffeepressBeware of possible salmonella contamination from the product.Mini Kinder Eggs”, which was voluntarily withdrawn from all over the world by the manufacturer.

In a statement, the agency stated that “the company Ferrero México SA de CV notified this health authority about the recall of batches manufactured in Belgium, then Europe Cases of salmonellosis were detected after taking it.”

Cofepris has asked supermarkets and department stores to check their stock for exclusion polluted a lot.

Remove contaminated product

Director of Ferrero Corporation in Mexico, Pietro Paolo Cornerocommented that the only correct decision was to withdraw the product.

We deeply regret this. We want to sincerely apologize to all of our customers. and business partners,” announced the director.

What are the symptoms of salmonella disease and what are its symptoms?

Salmonella is a bacteria that can be found in many foods, such as chicken, beef, pork, eggs, fruits, vegetables, and even processed foods.

Food is not the only way to spread salmonella to people. The bacteria also spreads through contaminated water, the environment, other people, and animals.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), symptoms usually begin 6 hours to 6 days after infection. These include diarrhea that may be bloody, fever and stomach cramps.

Most people recover within 4 to 7 days without antibiotic treatment. But some people with severe diarrhea may need to be hospitalized or take antibiotics.

The main symptoms of salmonellosis:

Diarrhea and fever above 102 degrees Fahrenheit

Diarrhea that does not improve for more than 3 days

– bloody stool

Constant vomiting that does not allow you to retain fluids in the body

Signs of dehydration such as:

Very little urine

Dry mouth and throat

Dizziness when standing up.

