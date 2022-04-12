Ukrainian forces denounce the use of chemical weapons in Mariupol

cohort founderAzov” from Ukraine, Andrey Beletskyin a message from cable This morning, Russian forces were accused of using a chemical substance in Mariupol Three people were wounded on the same day as the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr ZelenskyHe warned of this in his daily speech.

in his message cableAnd Biltsky He denounced Russia’s use of an unknown toxin that was dumped from Drones (Unmanned aerial vehicle, drone) over the Azovstal plant in Mariupol and three people were injured.

For his part, President Zelensky, in a speech presented on his official website, stressed that a Russian spokesman declared that they could use chemical weapons against Mariupol, and noted before that “the use of chemical weapons by the Russian army has already been discussed with the world. It is considered that ” That moment meant that it was necessary to respond to Russian aggression stronger and faster.”

Zelensky also stated that the European Union began discussing a sixth package of sanctions against Russia, and added: “It is time to present this package in such a way that you do not hear even a word about weapons of mass destruction from Russia. Part. An oil embargo on Russia is mandatory. “

One of the first international reactions was that of the British Foreign Secretary, Elizabeth Truss, who confirmed in a tweet that the UK was investigating what happened.

With information from EFE