The Balearic Islands are already on the green list of safe travel destinations for Britons | Mallorca Economy

The Balearic Islands (Spain), along with Madeira (Portugal) and Malta, are from Wednesday on the “green list” of safe destinations that exempt travelers from a ten-day quarantine service upon their return to England.

As of 3:00 GMT today, the Balearic Islands, Madeira and Malta leave the “amber list”, in which, in addition to quarantine, travelers are forced to pass three tests for coronavirus, one before boarding the plane again and two more on arrival. in England.

However, the Balearic Islands have been included in a green “watch” list, a warning to the traveler that that destination could be downgraded – to amber – if its pandemic situation worsens, according to the government.

The rest of the Spanish territory, along with Greece, France, Portugal and other European destinations will continue to be “amber”.

Other destinations such as Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados and Grenada are also on the Green List today.

As of today, countries such as the Dominican Republic, Eritrea, Haiti, Mongolia, Tunisia and Uganda enter the “red list”, which means travelers returning to England from those destinations are forced to spend ten days of isolation in a government-designated hotel and take care of expenses.

Due to the increase in infections in the UK due to the spread of the delta variant, Spain requires Britons to prove they have been vaccinated with both doses or provide a negative PCR test upon arrival on Spanish soil.

Portugal has imposed a 14-day quarantine on Britons, unless they can prove they received the second dose of the vaccine 14 days before traveling to that country, while Malta only accepts UK nationals with the full vaccine schedule.