The body of a Mexican man was found after a bridge collapsed in Baltimore

An American flag flies on the stern of a US Coast Guard patrol boat as it passes the wreckage of the freighter Daly, which collided with the Francis Scott Key Bridge causing it to collapse, in Baltimore, Maryland, US, March 27, 2024. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Maryland State Police Colonel Roland Butler announced Two bodies discovered During rescue efforts after the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapsed in Baltimore, United States, on Wednesday, March 27.

Based on his explanation, at approximately 10:00 AM (local time), the rescue team found a location Red truck submerged 25 feet deepThat is, approximately 7.62 meters deep. There they found the two bodies.

“Just before 10 a.m., they found a red pickup truck submerged in 25 feet of water. He told the audience that divers recovered two victims in this car: one was 35 years old and the other was 26 years old.

Baltimore police found two bodies, one of them believed to be a Mexican (X/@torruyorgeytv)

According to reports, as well as details from local media, one of the bodies will be one of two citizens reported missing by the State Department and the federal government.

Although there was no confirmation from the Mexican authorities, the officer reported that his compatriot would be Alejandro Fernandez Fuente 35 years; While it will be the second body Dorlean Castillo CabreraGuatemalan nationality, 26 years old.

“Alejandro Hernandez Fuentes, 35, of Baltimore, is originally from Mexico. “Dorlean Ronial Castillo Cabrera, 26 years old from Dundalk, originally from Guatemala,” he continued at the press conference, where it was also made clear that both would be part of the six missing workers.

Butler said they are still searching for the remaining four, but that They will be “hard to find” Because it may be encased in metal or concrete from the bridge that collapsed; But he stressed that the entire team had exhausted its efforts to find all the victims.

A Mexican was found alive (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

During the night of Tuesday, March 26, the Consular Section of the Mexican Embassy in the United States was able to confirm that three of the eight missing workers were Mexican citizens. Furthermore, it was reported that one of them, originally from the state of Michoacán, He was rescued alive and is recovering satisfactorily from his injuries..

Up to that point, it was known that the other two citizens were from Veracruz and Michoacan; However, no more information is known about them. Even with the newly published information, no other details are known about the rescued worker.

Likewise, during the morning conference at the National Palace, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) emphasized that “there is communication with their families, They are supportedHe added, “There is assistance from the diplomatic corps in Baltimore, Washington, and they are working with them.”

Meanwhile, the head of the consular section, Rafael La Vega Rendon, has reportedly moved to Baltimore to provide support to the families of the workers who… They asked for their privacy to be respected In this difficult time.

Finally, the Mexican authorities announced that the Maryland police were honest about the situation, and stressed that it would be difficult to find the people still missing alive.