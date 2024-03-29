Father Adam Kutas reveals when the Three Days of Darkness will be in 2024

Through social networks, the father Adam Kutas -39 years old- It will be revealed when the Three Dark Days occur in 2024.

These three days of darkness approaching in 2024, according to Father Adam Kutas, are those described in the Book of Exodus, the second book of the Bible.

So in addition to warning about the Three Days of Darkness, Father Adam Kutas offered some ways to protect yourself from what is considered a doomsday prophecy.

Who is Father Adam Kutas? (@padreadamkotas / Instagram)

This will be the exact date of the beginning of the 3 days of darkness in 2024, according to Father Adam Kutas.

Father Adam Kutas revealed, through his social media accounts, when 3 days of darkness in 2024

Father Adam Kutas pointed out that these three days of darkness are those described in the Book of Exodus and those that will herald the beginning of the end of the world.

This year, the priest excommunicated from the Catholic Church after his conviction for sexual assaults in Las Vegas, United States, said that this day will be held April 8 through eclipse Total sun.

“The three days of darkness are coming. On April 8, a total eclipse will pass.” Adam Kutas

According to the Exodus, there will be no light other than the light of the blessed candles, so Father Adam Kutas presented some articles “Blessed and cast out” how:

Candles

Firmness

Saint Benedict's rosary

Saint Benedict bracelets

These doomsday items will be on sale through Online store adamkotas.com.

Did Father Adam Kutas lie about the Three Days of Darkness?

On TikTok, the Three Days of Darkness revelation of Father Adam Kutas was rescued and posted by the account identified as “Cheetah Papi” -@cheetahpapi69-.

Although there were those who agreed with Father Adam Kutas about the use of blessed candles during the three days of darkness, there were those who were dissatisfied with that. Supposed warning.