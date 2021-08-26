The COVID-19 Inactivating Mouth Cover Created by UNAM

Mexico City (APRO). A group from the Materials Research Institute of the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM), headed by Sandra Rodel, has created and registered a reusable antimicrobial mask called “SakCu” that inactivates the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes COVID-19.

A face mask made at UNAM has been supported by the Secretariat for Education, Science, Technology and Innovation of Mexico City and will soon be available in the UNAM Store, according to the top study house at UNAM Gazette.

The research showed that the nano-coated silver and copper inactivated the coronavirus. This was done to end the problem of constant disposal of the mask.

