The debate began to confirm the first black woman to the Supreme Court

For four days, the commission will hold hearings to confirm this 51-year-old law, which was nominated by the president Joe Bidenwho, just before kick-off, highlighted his “brilliant mind”, “brilliant personality and integrity” in a tweet.

“She deserves to be appointed as the next Supreme Court justice,” the president said.

As Justice Jackson begins her confirmation hearings in the Supreme Court this week, I look forward to seeing the Senate and the country how incredibly qualified she is for the position. She is a brilliant legal mind of utmost character and integrity. I know it will bring exceptional justice. – President Biden March 21, 2022

In recent years, Senate hearings of Supreme Court nominees have become a partisan battleground between Republicans and Democrats.

Jackson will replace another liberal judge, Stephen Breyerwho retires at the age of 83.

According to Larry Sabato, director of the Center for Politics at the University of Virginia, His assertion will not alter the balance of power in court, dominated by a majority province 6-3. “This alone reduces the risk and should contribute to easier confirmation,” he said.

Democrats, with slight advantage, have the votes to confirm Jackson, a lawyer who graduated from the prestigious Harvard University, who Practice the federal public defender for indigent clients.

The 100-member Senate is divided 50-50 between Democrats and Republicans. Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris He has a bankruptcy vote.

“Surely a few Republican senators will attack Jackson,” Sabato said, but his credentials appeared to be paving the way for him despite the partisan bickering.

While several moderate Republican senators voted a year ago to confirm his candidacy for the Court of Appeals, others criticized Biden for choosing a black woman for the court.

Senator Ted Cruz said, “Black women make up 6% of the US population?” “You tell 94% of Americans I don’t care,” he added.

However, Jackson has impeccable credentials, so another Republican senator, Susan Collins of Maine, warned her colleagues to proceed with caution.

“Given that Democrats have unfortunately had some success in trying to portray Republicans as anti-black, it may make it more difficult to reject a black female attorney,” Collins said.

If her nomination is confirmed, Jackson would be the third African-American to serve on the Supreme Court, but she would be the first woman.

Thurgood Marshall He joined the court between 1967 and 1991 and his successor Clarence Thomas, The 73-year-old remains in office, although he is currently in the hospital with an infection.