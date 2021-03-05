The Disney store will close at least 60 stores in several countries – Business – Economy

Walt Disney will close at least 20% of its physical stores before the end of the year as it tries to boost its online sales business. That during the epidemic it was reinforced, as the company itself declared.

Right now, it isThe 60 planned closings will take place in North America, although the company is also studying the possibility of closing stores in other parts of the world.Together, it houses around 300 physical stores.

All Disney stores that will be closed will experience interruptions in activity due to restrictions and restrictions imposed during 2020According to an EFE spokesperson, according to a company spokesperson.

During the pandemic, consumers have increasingly purchased products and services online due to restrictions on movement and enterprise closures that have been imposed around the world to try to contain the spread of the virus.

Consequently, some large retailers, especially those who have stores in malls, may experience losses during 2020, while Those that work via the Internet have fundamentally improved their sophisticationna as consumers are becoming more dependent on shopping online.

According to data from the US Department of Commerce, Ecommerce sales are up 32.4% year-on-year in 2020.

“As consumer behavior shifts towards online shopping, the global pandemic has changed what consumers expect from a retailer,” said Stephanie Young, Head of Consumer Products, Games and Publications at Disney.

EFE