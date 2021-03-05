Industrial property, a pillar of half of GDP

In Mexico, 47.8% of gross domestic product (GDP) is created in industries that are intensive in industrial property rights (IPR) and 54% of industries in the country are intensive in the exercise of intellectual property rights, according to a study released this week by the European Union and the Mexican Institute of Property. Intellectual Property (IMPI).

“Mexico is on par with European countries and this is very positive,” said Paulo Caridi, Head of the Trade and Economy Department of the European Union Delegation to Mexico.

The study analyzed 822 productive activities into which the national economy is divided, according to the classification of the National Institute of Geography and Statistics (Inegi), by which 445 industries intensive in the use of trademarks, patents and designs were identified. Or categories. Out of.

The companies that exercise intellectual property rights most intensively are the companies that benefit economies the most in the places where this has been analyzed, said Pedro Duarte, head of the IP Key project, such as the United States, the European Union and now Mexico. The body in charge of implementing the study “The Economic Contribution of Intellectual Property in Mexico” funded by the European Union.

The analysis showed that the contribution to employment in intellectual property rights-intensive industries was higher than a third (33.6%) of total employment jobs in Mexico, which includes direct and indirect contributions to employment and equates to 17.6 million jobs. Work nationally (10.7 million direct and 6.9 million indirect).

The industries that most protected their trademarks and inventions between 2010 and 2019 contributed 47.8% of the national GDP in 2019, which is 11.5 billion pesos.

These results confirmed not only the importance of intellectual property rights in Mexico, but were also consistent with the fact that the country has made great strides in recent years with regard to legislation protecting intellectual property rights, which is at the level of what is expected of a member state. From the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), Paulo Caridi said.

For this reason, it is imperative that the state intensify its work in order to properly implement the legislation that protects intellectual property rights, as this is where the largest pending work for Mexico is located, an example being combating piracy, Pedro said. Duarte.

