The documentary “Inspiration4” tells the story of SpaceX

Netflix And SpaceX Together they will achieve the best coverage of an unprecedented mission: Inspiration 4, the first civilian flight into space. The broadcast platform will cover the event in virtually real time.

SpaceX and Netflix together in a documentary

The small documentary series will be the main attraction of Netflix During September 2021. Each episode will be released, with a very short time lag, since the events.

Inspiration 4 is the trade mission, pioneered by billionaire Jared Issackman, founder of Shift4 Payments. In it, they will orbit the Earth’s atmosphere for several days at an altitude higher than the altitude of the International Space Station (ISS) currently.

Astronauts Travel and Hayley Arceneaux, a representative from St. Jude Children’s Hospital, who was treated at the hospital for childhood bone cancer, Christopher Sembroski, a United States Air Force veteran, organizer, pilot, and educator Sian Proctor. The fourth crew member is Isaacman himself, who will be the mission commander.

What we know about the Netflix series on Inspiration4

Copy SpaceX: Capsule Dragon

It’s an epic like never before in history and that’s why Netflix I decided to document the moment, under the direction of award winner Jason Heherr.

Wraith is the director of the Emmy-winning sports documentary The Last Dance, and will be responsible for narrating the mission’s setting, development, and conclusion. Inspiration 4.

September 6 is the date I chose Netflix, to show the first two episodes where we will meet the four future astronauts who will travel through the company SpaceX.

On September 13, two days before the launch of the mission, two more chapters will be released, in which we will know the vicissitudes of preparation.

The final chapter will be released at the end of September, when the mission ends. There is no precedent for this type of documentaries in NetflixIt will be a real experience because the cameras will be inside a ship SpaceX.

civilians Inspiration 4 He will travel to space in the Dragon capsule from SpaceX, Elon Musk Company. This spacecraft will be propelled by a powerful, reusable Falcon 9 rocket and will take off on September 15 from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida, at which time it will be broadcast live. Netflix and YouTube.

