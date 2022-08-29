The dramatic moment a boy saves his mother while she has an epileptic fit in the pool

The moment a boy saves his mother from drowning in a swimming pool

Laurie Kenny and his son Gavin They were enjoying a summer morning in their pool when suddenly tragedy struck.

Laurie had just jumped in the pool when she had an epileptic fit. “I was more afraid than ever, I’ve never been afraid before” said the woman.

Outside the pool was Gavin, who did not hesitate to jump to save his mother in the middle of a scene of horror.

“I was a little scared” said the 10-year-old boy, who is a fan of baseball and fishing.

The morning of pleasure could have ended in tragedy

The security cameras of the family home located in the city captured the dramatic moment Kingstonin state Oklahoma in the United States.

The photos, which quickly went viral, only show when Laurie froze in the middle of the water. almost straight Gavin was seen running and jumping in the pool and quickly swimming to where his mother was drugged from the attack . The boy took her tightly in his arms to carry her to the shore.

Hear the noise in the pool Laurie’s father ran over to see what was happening The shocking scene happened.

A boy rescued his mother during an epileptic fit in the pool

The man also dived into the water and finally helped heal his daughter. Already know Laurie embraced her father after recovering from the difficult moment.

Hearing the sounds in the pool, Lori’s father ran over to see what was going on.

Currently, Gavin went from being just Laurie’s son to being the hero who saved her life. during an epileptic seizure.

His heroic character was also recognized by the authorities. The Kingston Police Department awarded him an award for his bravery.

A 10-year-old boy became a local champ in Kingston, Oklahoma.

Speaking of the facts, the woman said that she could not be more proud of her son.

“He is definitely my hero,” he added. “But I really feel like he’s my guardian angel, too.”.

