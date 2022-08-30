Ricardo Salinas Bligo: “a true fifth-class aviation center”

digital millennium

Mexico City / 29.08.2022 16:36:00

businessman Ricardo Salinas BligoOwner salt groupYes, share it social networks The trip he took Portugal; However, he mentioned that his tourist destination caused disappointment and even cCompare his airport to a “fifth-class” plane..

“We are disappointed with our stay in Portugal,” he said.

through your account TwitterSalinas Bleijo recounted his negative experience about the services he received:

Lots of cheap tourism.

Poor attitude of governments responsible for immigration, customs, ports and operation of Lisbon Airport.

Portugal is the NO country! There is nothing to be done!

– That is why France, Italy and Spain have more visitors, and there they show more affection.

Mexico is the best in tourism services.

– As a consolation, I tell you that the Lisbon airport is as bad as the Mexico City airport. ????

– Mexico long live! – Don Ricardo Salinas Bellego (@RicardoBSalinas) August 28, 2022

He also compared Portugal with other European countries such as FFrance, Italy and Spain, who stated that they receive more tourists, because they receive more affection. And the So in contrast to MexicoHe said this has better service.

Finally, in comparing it, he said:Sure, this damn airport is a real class 5 “flying hub”.

I could not deny them the knowledge of the VIP entrance to the airport. ♂️ Definitely this damn airport is a real class 5 “flying hub”! pic.twitter.com/zu7uOeU1cw – Don Ricardo Salinas Bellego (@RicardoBSalinas) August 28, 2022

MRA