video. A 10-year-old boy saves his mother from drowning in the United States

Hero Gavin Kennya boy of only 10 years old, was having such a good time with his mother that once he noticed that the woman was not feeling well and decided to quickly enter the water to help her.

The moment was captured by a security camera, where you can see how the little boy quickly climbs the stairs to go to him Laurie Kennyhis mom.

The clip quickly went viral and Laurie herself quickly shared it on social media with a brief description of what happened: “Look at my kid saving my life… literally saving my life. Gavin had just gotten out of the pool and she explained on her Instagram: “I was on The balcony and that’s when he heard me. He jumped… the dog even tried to get in… He led me up the stairs and then my father ran inside.” Facebook.

In addition, she explained that she is fine and that she only drank a little water before her son helped her.

She added, “Thank you, Lord, for putting this wonderful little human in my life. (Please don’t judge me for being in the pool in the first place…No one can live without so much guilt.”)

Thanks to his heroic act, Gavin has earned the designation of Honorary Member of the Volunteer Fire Department in Cardinal Cove, Oklahoma, as well as the admiration of people who continue to congratulate him on social networks.

One of my worst nightmares popped up this morning. I am very hesitant to share this video. As I’ve shared before, I don’t like people witnessing when I have a seizure, so for all my friends and family here…I know this was really hard for me to watch because I’ve never seen myself before and haven’t seen Gavin in action. I have security cameras caught this and I’m just sharing a brief part…maybe hard for some to see but all of you…look at my baby saves my life…literally saves my life. Gavin had just come out of the pool and was on the balcony when he heard me. He jumped inside… the dog even tried to get in… he led me to the stairs and then my dad ran inside. I’m fine, I drank a little water we thought before Gavin got me. I can’t believe I just said that. I can’t believe I’m writing this. I can believe what I saw in Gavin, my little hero. I just can’t believe he had to do that and it just breaks my heart. Thank you, Lord, for putting this wonderful little human in my life. (Please don’t judge being in the pool in the first place…nobody can live without so much guilt) Posted by Laurie Kenny Friday 5 August 2022

