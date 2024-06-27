The first economic dialogue sessions between Vietnam and the United States

Vietnam's Minister of Planning and Investment, Nguyen Chi Dung, and US Undersecretary of State, Jose Fernandez, co-chaired the first Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Economic Dialogue in Washington.

Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung (front, second from left) and other members of the Vietnamese delegation at the dialogue (Photo: VNA)

Washington (VNA) – Vietnamese Minister of Planning and Investment, Nguyen Chi Dung, and US Undersecretary of State, Jose Fernandez, chaired in Washington the first Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Economic Dialogue between the two countries.

This meeting is the first of its kind between Vietnam and the United States, and is of great importance in enhancing cooperation between the two countries, especially in the fields of economy, trade and investment.

At the meeting held the previous day, the two parties discussed establishing cooperation in building the semiconductor technology ecosystem, cooperation in the field of energy and key minerals, improving the business environment, enhancing investment attraction and maintaining their quality, strategic export control, as well as strengthening key IT infrastructure. and network security.

Event overview (Image: VNA)

The results achieved achieved the goal of promoting the development of comprehensive cooperation between the two countries, especially in the economic field, while creating a basis for expanding bilateral relations in other sectors.

The two sides agreed to hold the second edition in Hanoi in 2025.

As part of his trip, Qi Dong also held working sessions with major US technology companies on innovation, semiconductors and artificial intelligence./.

