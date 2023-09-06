The future of the East African crude oil pipeline amid financial challenges

The East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP), also known as the Uganda-Tanzania Crude Oil Pipeline, is about to be built but is facing significant financial challenges. The purpose of this pipeline is to transport oil from Lake Albert in Uganda to the port of Tangiers in Tanzania for international markets. Although the project received $2 billion in support from oil companies TotalEnergies, CNOOC, Uganda National Oil Corporation and Tanzania Petroleum Development Corporation, it is estimated that an additional $3 billion in loans will be required.

Financial uncertainty surrounds the EACOP project, as more and more international financial entities withdraw from the project. Major banks, including JPMorgan Chase and BNP Paribas, have pulled out, as have insurers Aegis and Canopus. This has sparked speculation about who will finance the pipeline and whether or not it will be built.

While some are optimistic that African and Asian banks will step in, Chinese banks and insurance companies have emerged as potential financiers. However, the hurdles are significant, as there remain concerns about the financial, legal and reputational risks associated with the project. EACOP’s criticisms include environmental damage and human rights abuses, with predictions of massive carbon dioxide emissions over the life of the pipeline.

The project faced strong opposition from local communities and civil society groups, which led to the formation of the #StopEACOP campaign. Recent incidents include protests at Standard Bank in South Africa and legal action against Total for alleged human rights abuses. Despite the resistance, some argue that oil and gas remain vital to African economies and energy transitions.

The impact of EACOP is already being felt in western Uganda, where oil drilling has disrupted traditional ways of life. Land compensation brought some people into the cash economy for the first time, but it also generated conflict and unrest in local communities.

The future of the East African crude oil pipeline is at stake as the search for financial support continues amid growing opposition and concerns about its environmental and social impacts.

sources:

The original article