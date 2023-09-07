Ugandan fintech reaches Mexico; He will finance motorcycles and work cars

Mia Thompson September 7, 2023 0
Ugandan fintech reaches Mexico; He will finance motorcycles and work cars

In order to provide financing for the purchase of work vehicles (such as motorcycles or cars for pick-up and ride platforms), Ugandan fintech company Asaak will start operations in Mexico.

Asaak, the Ugandan fintech that recently raised over $30 million, has acquired the Mexican portion of FlexClub, a startup originally from South Africa.

In 2021, FlexClub secured a $5 million investment specifically to develop its business model in Mexico: a marketplace for contracting car “subscriptions,” in which its customers receive a rental car for a monthly payment, which can be purchased later at a discount (largely designed for drivers for Uber and other ride-sharing platforms).

Through this agreement, Asaak will introduce its innovative add-on credit solutions in Mexico, allowing workers to have more seamless access to affordable credit for their economic development.

The partnership between Asaak and FlexClub Mexico aims to stimulate prosperity in Latin America. Over the past three years, thanks to its affiliation with platforms such as Uber, FlexClub México has received thousands of requests for vehicles from mobility workers.

With information from a white paper

More Stories

The future of the East African crude oil pipeline amid financial challenges

The future of the East African crude oil pipeline amid financial challenges

Mia Thompson September 6, 2023 0
Biden praises his economic policy, but the poll shows his approval rating is low

Biden praises his economic policy, but the poll shows his approval rating is low

Mia Thompson September 4, 2023 0
Uganda faces the challenge of managing its plastic waste with overflowing landfills

Uganda faces the challenge of managing its plastic waste with overflowing landfills

Mia Thompson September 2, 2023 0
Radical ideology in Uganda serving persecuted Christians

Radical ideology in Uganda serving persecuted Christians

Mia Thompson September 1, 2023 0
The United States provides $12 billion in grants and loans to automakers to introduce electric models

The United States provides $12 billion in grants and loans to automakers to introduce electric models

Mia Thompson September 1, 2023 0
Guanajuato is the fifth national economy – prospectuses dependencies

Guanajuato is the fifth national economy – prospectuses dependencies

Mia Thompson August 31, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Ugandan fintech reaches Mexico; He will finance motorcycles and work cars

Ugandan fintech reaches Mexico; He will finance motorcycles and work cars

Mia Thompson September 7, 2023 0
3 people rescued from a sinking raft after shark attacks in Australia

3 people rescued from a sinking raft after shark attacks in Australia

Cedric Manwaring September 6, 2023 0
The future of the East African crude oil pipeline amid financial challenges

The future of the East African crude oil pipeline amid financial challenges

Mia Thompson September 6, 2023 0

Investment Potential in Torrevieja: Is it a Smart Choice?

Magdalena Zlatica September 6, 2023 0
If I am deported for working without permission in the United States, can I apply for the visa again? | mix up

If I am deported for working without permission in the United States, can I apply for the visa again? | mix up

Cedric Manwaring September 5, 2023 0