The state government is creating a sustainable and sustainable environment: the economy

– They present the second edition of the “Electrohack” competition for technological innovation

San Andres Cholula, BO. – In Puebla, the current government of Sergio Salomon is working to create spaces in favor of a green and sustainable environment, with an economic development more in harmony with the planet, said the Minister of Economy, Olivia Salomon, who led the presentation of the second congress version of the competition “Electrohack” for technological innovation aimed at university students.

The official pointed out that Puebla is a pioneer in this type of competition, because there is a great need for young people to join the human capital with a vision to see what will come in the future and how they will take responsibility from now on. In the last edition, 180 student projects from 14 University of Puebla participated in the “Electrohack”, where the winners had the opportunity to attend Silicon Valley and Sacramento (USA), specifically to the “Plug and Play Summit” and the “Plug and Play Summit”. He mentioned that the “electric vehicles” exhibition and symposium and meetings with executives from Google and Tesla.

Ermelo Barrera, in charge of the Energy Agency of the State of Puebla, said that this year’s edition responds to building innovative solutions related to energy and electric mobility, both of which are essential aspects of the 2030 Agenda, with the themes of infrastructure, digitization, public policies and entrepreneurship. and business. He added that this year 500 young people are expected to participate.

He added that participation in the competition will allow students to begin their professional development in the energy sector and will have the opportunity to gain experience in countries that are more advanced in the technological development of the sector, such as the United States and Canada. I finish.

In this sense, the General Delegate of Quebec to Mexico, Stephanie Allard, expressed her thanks for the interest of the current government of Sergio Salomon in promoting clean and renewable energies, especially in the electric mobility sector, which was recognized by Olivia Salomon and Ermelo Barrera, the incumbents from Mexico. The Ministry of the Economy and the Energy Agency of the State of Puebla, for their work for a better environment.