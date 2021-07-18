The government of Cuba assumes 100,000 people will be mobilized for the regime

Embassy Cuba In the United States, he assumed he mobilized more than 100,000 Cubans on Saturday in favor of the regime.

The diplomacy confirmed in a video clip on social media that citizens were present on the streets of the island in support of the revolution, Raul Castro s Miguel Diaz-CanelThe current president of the country.

“More than 100,000 Cubans have gathered today to support the Cuban revolution, Raúl and Miguel Diaz-Canel,” the agency wrote.

as in time Fidel CastroOn Saturday, the Cuban government went back to its massive “revolutionary reassertion” to reject any attack against it on social networks, and block the way for protests like the one six days ago.

“Down with the Yankees!” “We were born to win, not to be defeated!” The crowd yelled, gathered at the Malecon in Havana and supported President “Ba” whatever Kanel, Bay “Whatever.”

These are the first public actions in response to the historic protests that shook dozens of Cuban cities on Sunday and Monday, leaving one dead, dozens wounded, and more than a hundred arrested, exposing great social divisions.

Several thousand masked people, national flags, and 26 July (Fidel Castro Revolution Movement) responded to the call in Havana, waking up with President Miguel Díaz-Canel and retired leader Raúl Castro in his military uniform.

Since April, when he left the leadership of the Communist Party, Raúl has been out of the public sphere until the protests.

“Anyone who feels the revolution, who feels for Fidel, who feels what happened in this country and what must continue to be done, knows what it means to have Raul there,” said Carlos Cruz, 65. Old retiree.

Mobilization happens at the worst moment of covid-19 pandemic for Cuba. An island of 11.2 million people accumulates 275 thousand 608 cases and 1843 deaths. In the past 24 hours alone, there have been more than six thousand infections and 52 deaths.

“With or without a pandemic, we have to defend this (revolution) and here we are protecting ourselves and taking care of ourselves because we also have to defend what is ours,” he said. France Press agency Hector Roman, a 73-year-old teacher.

