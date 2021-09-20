The impact of the pandemic on your economy. This is what you should do

that it a favour Agency reports contain a reasonable amount of errors. If you find some, claim. To get started, contact both credit reporting agencies and financial services companies that may have provided false information (the CFPB . has good guide About).

And when it comes to your tax return, it never hurts to organize all the tax statements you can do during the last months of the calendar year. It is a record of your recent past and a window into your long-term future (for example, through any entry about retirement savings). The process can also serve as a reminder that there is often at least one other thing you can do at present to help you while providing less money to various government agencies.

Prepare now and you will be able to file your tax return as soon as possible in 2022 and quickly recover any amount owed to you. One caveat: a Donna TrainorA financial and accounting planner in Atlanta who has done extensive pro bono work with people at risk of losing their homes, she worries that recipients of her new monthly tax credit payments may not realize it’s some kind of down payment. Getting it now means you may not receive a refund for the same amount of tax as usual, so you’ll have to subtract that expectation from your 2022 budget.

Don’t just think about the disaster

Now, let’s talk about how you feel.

Even for those accustomed to financial uncertainty, the pandemic may have heightened the kind of catastrophic thinking that can impair your ability to plan and set priorities.

In Hollywood, theater workers like our financial mentor Stephen often end up paralyzed and frightened even if they succeed, he said. legan miko, whose financial planning firm often works with people who transition from one job to another.

“The fear was that the situation was going to take longer to improve,” Miko said. “People are starting to think that they will have to look for another kind of job.” What they really wanted to avoid was what she called “Plan Z”, that is, previous jobs in various industries that they hoped they would never have to accept again.

Miko sees a kind of psychological scar in the people around her, even people who earn $600,000 a year. Yes, I know, poor people, but they know very well that even without a pandemic, they always run the risk of spending a year with an income of only $30,000. To help those who can’t envision doing anything other than their dream jobs, which they’ve struggled so hard for, Miko makes plans and strategies and tries to get them to pursue them.