The last of its kind – in the kingdom of mountain gorillas | Highlights | Dr..

What happens when a population increases but not its habitat?

The last remaining mountain gorillas on the planet live in two small protected areas in East Africa. Some of them – on the slopes of the Virunga volcano (between Rwanda, Uganda and the Democratic Republic of the Congo), others – in the Bwindi Forest in Uganda. Two small enclaves surrounded by regions with the highest population density in Africa. Animals cannot migrate.

Scientists from the Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology in Leipzig and the Dian Fossey Gorilla Fund have found that groups of gorillas now meet more frequently than before. encounters that often end in fights; Sometimes fatal. Further analysis of fecal samples and long-term observations confirmed that the animals’ stress level increased significantly.

Where are the limits of species protection and how do experts react to new challenges? This report presents stunning images of the world’s last free-living mountain gorilla and showcases the challenging results of successful conservation efforts. In the end, the question of the future of human-animal coexistence was raised.

