The last of its kind – in the kingdom of mountain gorillas | Highlights | Dr..

4 hours ago Mia Thompson

What happens when a population increases but not its habitat?

The last remaining mountain gorillas on the planet live in two small protected areas in East Africa. Some of them – on the slopes of the Virunga volcano (between Rwanda, Uganda and the Democratic Republic of the Congo), others – in the Bwindi Forest in Uganda. Two small enclaves surrounded by regions with the highest population density in Africa. Animals cannot migrate.

DW Documents | Die Letzten ihrer Art - Im Reich der Berggorillas

Scientists from the Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology in Leipzig and the Dian Fossey Gorilla Fund have found that groups of gorillas now meet more frequently than before. encounters that often end in fights; Sometimes fatal. Further analysis of fecal samples and long-term observations confirmed that the animals’ stress level increased significantly.

luxury adornment | Volcanoes National Park in Rwanda

Where are the limits of species protection and how do experts react to new challenges? This report presents stunning images of the world’s last free-living mountain gorilla and showcases the challenging results of successful conservation efforts. In the end, the question of the future of human-animal coexistence was raised.

Airing times:

Spanish DW

MO 07.11.2022 – 21:15 UTC
Tue 08.11.2022 – 02:15 UTC
Tue 08.11.2022 – 07:15 UTC
Wed 09.11.2022 – 05:15 UTC
W 09.11.2022 – 10:15 UTC
W 09.11.2022 – 13:15 UTC
Wed 09.11.2022 – 17:15 UTC
Thu 10.11.2022 – 19:15 UTC

La Paz UTC -4 | Buenos Aires UTC -3 | Mexico City UTC -6

More Stories

III Green Economy Week in Paraguay

2 days ago Mia Thompson

The Taliban is eliminating women’s access to universities

2 days ago Mia Thompson

What does the decline of the rule of law mean across the world | world | Dr..

3 days ago Mia Thompson

Guatemalan families will spend 96% of their monthly income on Christmas – according to WorldRemit data

5 days ago Mia Thompson

Colombia crowned Miss America Tourism | Globalism

6 days ago Mia Thompson

Akhannouch highlights Morocco’s commitment to the US-Africa partnership

6 days ago Mia Thompson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

The last of its kind – in the kingdom of mountain gorillas | Highlights | Dr..

4 hours ago Mia Thompson

Quintana Roo has a historic welfare budget in 2023

4 hours ago Mia Thompson

What stadiums will be used in the 2026 World Cup?

5 hours ago Sharon Hanson

Epic Games Store: Is This Trilogy Free Today? Watch out, it’s official

5 hours ago Leo Adkins

AMLO slams Joe Biden for receiving Volodymyr Zelensky: ‘With all due respect, we are all America’

5 hours ago Cedric Manwaring