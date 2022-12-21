III Green Economy Week in Paraguay

Director of Financial Practices, Competitiveness and Innovation at the World Bank

Eira Mascaro is Area Director for the Latin America and Caribbean (LAC) Finance, Competitiveness and Innovation practice, which covers a wide range of loan and analysis services, on topics such as digital financial inclusion and green finance. Previously, he was the Global Director of Financial Stability and Integrity in the same practice (which includes the Financial Sector Assessment Program). [FSAP]). He holds a PhD in Financial Economics and a BA in Economics. His professional experience spans over 20 years of direct work in Latin America, the Caribbean, Africa and Central Asia. Since 2008, she has worked on the ground in Nairobi, Kenya, as Sector Leader for Financial and Private Sector Development. Prior to joining the World Bank, he worked in the research department of the Inter-American Development Bank, at a state mortgage financial institution, and at a university in the Dominican Republic, his home country. led dialogue and lending operations, as a specialist on a wide range of financial and private sector issues, such as dissolving banks; crisis management and general financial stability (including practical advice during various financial crises); prudential regulation (including environmental and financial technical aspects); financial markets; public-private partnerships (PPPs); infrastructure finance and green finance; central bank and public/fiscal debt management; Competitiveness. Access to finance and financial infrastructure. Some of his publications address the dissolution of banking and financial safety nets, the performance of state-owned banks, and the development aspects of remittances and access to finance.