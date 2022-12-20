The Taliban is eliminating women’s access to universities

wording

Women will no longer be able to attend university in Afghanistan.

The Taliban government, which resumed power last year, announced that Eliminate women’s access to higher education institutions.

According to a letter from the Minister of Higher Education, the procedure will come into force immediately It will remain until further notice.

This will make it difficult for women to access formal education, since They have already been banned from most high schools.

Three months ago, thousands of girls and women sat for university entrance exams across Afghanistan.

But broad restrictions are placed on the subjects they can study in disciplines such as veterinary science, engineering, economics, and agriculture. The press is severely restricted.

In response to the recent university ban, a female student told the BBC that she believes the government is afraid of women and their power.

“They destroyed the only bridge that could connect me to my future,” he said.

“How can I respond? Believes That I can study and change my future or shed light on my lifeAnd the But they destroyed it“.

The United States and other Western countries have made improvements in female education in Afghanistan A condition for official recognition of the Taliban government.

Taliban regime

After the Taliban seized power last year, universities They created separate classrooms and entrances by gender.

Only students can Taught by female teachers or old men. This responds to the Taliban’s interpretation of Islamic law.

image source, Getty Images explained, Men and women were kept apart and classrooms were divided into classrooms in some schools in Afghanistan.

Since the formation of the new government, it has been there Exodus of academics Following the withdrawal of US-led forces last year.

The country’s economy has relied heavily on foreign aid in recent decades, but aid agencies partially, and in some cases completely, withdrew their support for the education sector after the Taliban refused to allow girls to attend secondary school.

Many of the faculty who continue to work have not been paid for months.

The latest actions are likely to cause more concern in the international community.

image source, Getty Images explained, There have been many protests in Afghanistan demanding access to education.

US Deputy Ambassador to the United Nations Robert Wood condemned the decision, saying: “The Taliban cannot hope to be a legitimate member of the international community until it respects the rights of all Afghans,” he said.

Especially the human rights and fundamental freedoms of women and girls.

In November, the authorities They prevented women from entering the parks of the capital, Kabul. On the pretext of not following Islamic law there.