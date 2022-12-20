The Taliban is eliminating women’s access to universities

4 hours ago
  • BBC News World

Women will no longer be able to attend university in Afghanistan.

The Taliban government, which resumed power last year, announced that Eliminate women’s access to higher education institutions.

According to a letter from the Minister of Higher Education, the procedure will come into force immediately It will remain until further notice.

This will make it difficult for women to access formal education, since They have already been banned from most high schools.

