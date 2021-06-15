The league is considering changes to “better protect itself” from the Premier League

La Liga president Javier Tebas has admitted that the federation of professional soccer clubs is considering changes to protect itself “as best as possible” from projects such as the failed Europa League, although he admitted it cannot be penalized like the Premier League. .

“Obviously we are working on seeing what we have to change, and not because of a disciplinary matter, to better protect ourselves possible competitions This could jeopardize our national competition and the existence of clubs that do not compete in this Premier League,” Tebas explained during the presentation of the ESC Madrid Sports Complex, along with the NBA and T3N.

Taiba: “The Secret Premier League is dead and expelled”

The Premier League England announced last week a joint fine of 22 million pounds (25.5 million euros) to the six English clubs that supported the project (Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester CityAnd the Manchester United s Tottenham) and later resigned from his position, which in Spain supported Barcelona, ​​Real Madrid and Atlético, which were later dissolved.

“The Prime Minister fined them and also amended their rules of procedure and if they repeat again they will get 30 points in the competition. They have more competencies in the disciplinary field in relation to clubs than in La Liga, we both belong to sports federations. We have no competition to punish,” Tebas explained. The clubs are strictly and do not consider that they have violated any of our laws.”

Asked about possible measures that the Spanish club’s organization could take, Tebas has since clarified The Premier League is causing “economic damage” and it will be necessary to “retouch the economic aspect of competition”. “If audiovisual rights are reduced due to the Premier League, perhaps some parts of the audiovisual distribution will have to change,” he added.

Tebas indicated that the European Football Association’s actions against Barcelona, ​​Real Madrid and Juventus have been suspended until a ruling is issued by the European Court of Justice regarding the preliminary ruling brought by the Commercial Court No. 17 in Madrid. “It was not paralyzed, but suspended”, so it will appeal “when the circumstances arise legally.”

The La Liga president insisted that whether or not UEFA imposes sanctions on these clubs, “The Superliga Concept Isn’t Over Yet” In his view, “we should try to prevent this from happening again.” “I am more concerned about the position of Infantino (Gianni, FIFA President) and FIFA about what is happening,” he said. added.

During the event, which featured National Basketball Association Vice President for Europe, Middle East and Africa, Chus Bueno, Tebas was asked about his organization’s intention to play a league game in the United States.

“We have always believed that we should play in the United States and we are working towards that in all areas of sports and jurisdiction,” Tebas said, considering that the closed league model with NBA franchises is part of the “closed American league models, and has nothing to do with European models of sports in a way.” Year.

“If you examine the model of American sports, there is a lot of development in college sports, which is not found in any country in Europe.It doesn’t mean it’s better or worse, they are completely different and cannot be transferred.”

As for the Spanish team’s debut in the European Cup, with a 0-0 draw against Sweden in Seville on Monday, Tebas responded sarcastically.: “After what I read about yesterday’s match, I think (Alvaro) Morata did not forget to score goals”, Settlement.