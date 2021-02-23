The man who was run over dies after a discussion with a stranger

23 mins ago Cedric Manwaring

Ivana Lyos
El Paso Magazine

Monday, February 22, 2021 | 13:00

The El Paso Police Department announced that the man who was run over after an altercation last Thursday night had died of his wounds.

The victim was stated to be Jose Guzman, 39.

According to the authorities, the accident happened Thursday night at the 1201 plot of Bob Hope Drive in eastern El Paso when Guzmán was hospitalized in critical condition with severe head injury after being hit by another driver who was with him in a traffic altercation.

According to the EPPD, the injured driver stopped and exited the car, while the driver of the other vehicle took the opportunity to run him over.

“The victim, who was traveling with his wife and son at the time, stopped in the parking lot after interacting with the other driver. When he approached the car, the unknown suspect sped up, hit the victim and knocked her to the ground. After that, the suspect proceeded to run over the victim and run at full speed. According to the press release.

It was reported that the attacker, who escaped, has not been identified or arrested for the time being.

Currently, the authorities are asking the community for anyone with information about the incident to immediately contact the Anti-People Crime Investigators at 915-212-4040.

More Stories

Amazon owner Jeff Bezos is looking to buy a computer

8 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

Chihuahua: Most popular in Mexico, but not in the world

16 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

You registered? The site offers $ 2,000 to sleep five nights at various locations

1 day ago Cedric Manwaring

United Airlines retires 24 Boeing 777s after Denver flight failure | international

1 day ago Cedric Manwaring

Passengers on the plane that “crashed” in Denver recount their experience

2 days ago Cedric Manwaring

He will make his public debut as a former Florida president

2 days ago Cedric Manwaring

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Ecuador condemns the assassination of Italian Ambassador Luca Atanasio in the Democratic Republic of the Congo

19 mins ago Mia Thompson

Is Ubbe Really Arriving in North America?

20 mins ago Cynthia Porter

South Sudan: – Uganda rejects accusations by South Sudan of killing two soldiers on the common border

22 mins ago Sharon Hanson

The man who was run over dies after a discussion with a stranger

23 mins ago Cedric Manwaring

This is what Mars looks like, recorded by perseverance – science – life

4 hours ago Mia Thompson