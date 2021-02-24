A Queen Elizabeth II relative was imprisoned for sexual assault

Simone Bowes-Lyon will spend 10 months in prison. Photo: Getty

Simon Bowes-Lyon, Close Queen Elizabeth II of EnglandSentenced 10 months in prison for sexual assault Against a woman in her castle in Scotland.

The verdict was issued in a court Dundee, ScotlandThis is Tuesday.

The Earl of Strathmore He confessed to being assaulted in a bedroom in his mansion Glamis in February 2020.

Bowes Lyon, 34, who is the Queen’s third cousin, pleaded guilty last January, saying he “I was so ashamed of my actions that caused great sadness for a guest in my house.”.

“I didn’t think I could act like I did, but I have to accept that and take responsibility.” Simon Bowes-Lyon

Paws Lyon that He described himself to the police at the time of his arrest as a “farmer”.He confessed to Dundee Court Newsletter At dawn, she forcefully entered the room where the victim was sleeping.

The 26-year-old reported that the Count had drank large amounts of alcohol before being sexually assaulted.

Bowes Lyon’s lawyer said his client regrets what happened, so he agrees that it is “disgraceful behavior and that alcohol is not an excuse.”

Known in England For his love of luxury sports cars and his adventures with more than one TV star, Bowes-Lyon was elected as one of the Best singles From England by Tatler magazine in 2019.