Powerful photos: the huntress shows a giraffe’s heart in the pictures It causes anger

1 hour ago Cedric Manwaring

The 32-year-old hunter posted photos on Facebook where she was standing with the animal’s heart and recounted that a friend called her to inform her about an old giraffe that will not live for more than three months.

Warning: strong images.

Mexico City, February 23 (however). – Merylis van der Merwe, Fisher man South Africa, Share pictures of him standing holding Giraffe heartWho killed him on February 13th. Her husband, Gerhardt Neal, gave her a hunting day Valentine’s Day gift.

The woman explained on her Facebook account: “My husband booked us a trip to the Lost City Palace in Sun City to spend the Valentine’s Day weekend, but our plans changed quickly.”

In addition, he shared the video in which he shot the giraffe for the first time and a second time to finish it, as well as photos he took with the corpse and the animal’s heart.

Faced with this situation, netizens have opened a petition on Change.org to demand the closure of the hunter’s Facebook account.

Merylis van der Merwe responded sarcastically to the petition and shared with her the letter: “New petition against me …. I thought it would help their small case a little.”

Merylis van der Merwe, a South African hunter standing with a giraffe heart. Photo: Merelizevdm, Facebook

Important to readers

For a long time, SinEmbargo consulted animal activists about images of abuse. All NGOs agree that animal rights, although they are brutal images (pigs and cows in slaughterhouses, malnourished or malnourished animals, birds being slaughtered) are the only way to raise awareness.

The same animal organizations publish these photos. The suffering of animals is real, it is brutal and painful. Nevertheless, it has a daily and enduring commitment to fighting animal abuse. That is why publish these topics. For this reason, SinEmbargo has in its opinion the largest number of animal collaborators, on any Mexican media. It is an issue that concerns us and concerns us.

Also for this, we recommend that you do not view the videos or photos if they consider them offensive.

