Amazon owner Jeff Bezos is looking to buy a computer

The NFL You might have a new team owner and you’re dealing with the most millionaire in the world.

businessman Jeff Bezos, Amazon founder and verified $ 193 billion, would be interested in acquiring the Washington soccer team, according to Front Office Sports.

“Attorney Bezos I spoke with Moag & Co, a Baltimore-based sports investment banking firm, who led the effort to sell part of the team, ”according to court documents obtained by the aforementioned outlet.

“Sports front office Earlier, it reported allegations from majority owner Dan Snyder that real estate executive Dwight Shar, one of the three minority shareholders, led a “extortion campaign” to compel Snyder to sell his shares.

The information also refers to text messages between executives to “get a look” at a team Washington“It got so much fun.”

Snyder’s allegations of sexual harassment and racism have also caused a change in the privilege, so it doesn’t seem out of reach Bezos Intervened and won the team that had not won the Super Bowl since 1992.

“Bezos He bought a 27,000 square foot mansion in Washington in 2016 and spent $ 12 million renovating the home. CBS Sports reported in November 2019 that Bezos had spent time with Snyder since his move to Washington, and that the other NFL owners were more than willing to welcome the mogul into their ranks.