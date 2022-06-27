The Mexican women’s team will play its first match in the United States

The Mexican women’s national team He showed his great quality and talent to the players, as happened recently in the 5-1 win against Peru before the tournament CONCACAF W where efficacy Stephanie Mayor, Maricarmen Reyes, Maria Sanchez and double Caroline Jaramillo In the scoreboard that impressed Turion fans, just for Before the World Cup in Monterey.

The first match of the Mexican women’s team in the United States

Considering the fan support he appeared in Memorizes s Toluca To know the obligations Mexican women’s national teamthis Monday, June 27, a multi-year agreement for FMF with Soccer United Marketing (SUM) so that the team orders Monica Vergara He played his first match in United State mark Angelina CupWhere the Aztec team will face the new club, Angel City FC. The appointment will be next Monday, September 5th.

The annual competition seeks to demonstrate the union between sports, in which the skills of Mexican footballers will be enhanced, who can be appreciated by viewers so that they can make the leap to American football in NWSL An aspect that would allow them to continue growing professionally. head Mexican Football Federation, Yon de Luisaexcited about the new synergy: “We look forward to bringing this unforgettable experience from SNM Women’s to our audience this fall in Los Angeles.”

“At FMF, we are working on a strong growth strategy for women’s football based on three main pillars: attracting talent, training and developing, and competing and showing off. Not only because we are convinced and proud of our players’ potential, but also because we are committed to capitalizing on the The universal language of football as a means of empowering women.

The Mexican women’s national team She is ranked 26th in the FIFA World Ranking, which was published on June 17, 2022, after Monica Vergara took office at the start of 2021. Fans who want to appreciate the Angelina Cup at Bank of California Stadium will be able to purchase tickets from Tuesday 12 July from Via Ticketmaster and on AngelCity.com.