The Ministry of Science will not involve more bureaucracy | News

31 mins ago Mia Thompson

The head of the Peruvian Institute of Nuclear Energy (IPEN), Modesto Montoya, said that the creation of a Ministry of Science and Technology would not mean more bureaucracy, and called on the political class to support the proposal.

In an interview with Andean AgencyHe pointed out that with a ministry of this type no more bureaucracy would be created, but rather the existing ministry would be empowered, to make it positive in favor of increasing scientific production.

“Concytec, for example, has a bureaucracy in the good sense of the word, and you have to empower it, improve it,” he said.

Montoya emphasized that with a ministry, decisions would be made at the highest level on science and technology, and every July 28 the population would be held accountable for the progress made.

The world summoned the political class to support this initiative.

“We are the country that is least invested in science in the region. Politicians, regardless of their leanings, must understand that scientific knowledge can save us,” he emphasized.

“The countries that have advanced the most are those that have invested in science and technology that are attracting investors. Science is the capital of the future,” Montoya added.

This week, the government created a multi-sectoral working group, of a temporary nature, that would prepare a bill to create, organize and function for a ministry in the field of science, technology and innovation.

It will be chaired by the Secretary of the General Department of the Presidency of the Council of Ministers (PCM) and IPEN will appear as a member. You will have until October 31 to submit your proposal.

(FIN) VVS

More on Andina:

Publication date: 9/25/2021


More Stories

The lunar cycle affects men’s sleep and harms it more

9 hours ago Mia Thompson

Machine learning helps scientists identify ‘critical genes’ in agriculture and medicine

17 hours ago Mia Thompson

All faces of science

1 day ago Mia Thompson

Colegio de México and IBERO condemn the accusations against the scientists

1 day ago Mia Thompson

It’s time to be a part of FesTIC

2 days ago Mia Thompson

Science and life on earth

2 days ago Mia Thompson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

The Ministry of Science will not involve more bureaucracy | News

31 mins ago Mia Thompson

Cuban Olympic champions today in world rowing

33 mins ago Sharon Hanson

Scientists have identified one of the largest and most complete Einstein rings ever

38 mins ago Leo Adkins

Merkel gets a parrot in farewell as German chancellor

39 mins ago Cedric Manwaring

3-1. Europe outperforms the United States strongly on the first day of Laver

40 mins ago Leland Griffith