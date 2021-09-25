The lunar cycle affects men’s sleep and harms it more

Modern life can be very challenging. In the past, our ancestors worked during the day and rested at night without much problems.

Now, it causes us stress, traffic, poor nutrition, family conflicts, work problems, and many other things. Problems asleep.

But, another reason for not being able to sleep comfortably is the recommended 8 hours, something that affected our ancestors as well, no more or less than lunar cycle.

It’s true that lunar cycle prevents us from sleeping? According to science, this idea is correct and affects men more. Here’s why.

Lunar cycle and lack of sleep

As mentioned earlier, one of the biggest problems of modernity is the difficulty of sleeping.

but according to new scientific study Conducted by experts from Uppsala University, Sweden, the reason for our sleep problems is the very old moon, especially if you are a man.

Swedish researchers watched men and women sleep on opposite sides lunar cycle.

During the experiment, more than 800 participants were analyzed while they slept, either during a waxing moon (when the amount of illumination on the moon increases) or during a waning moon (when its visible surface area becomes smaller and smaller).

Researchers have found that both men and women sleep worse during the waxing moon, and take longer to fall asleep.

However, this effect was particularly pronounced in men, according to the team.

Why does the crescent affect sleep?

Experts believe that human brains are more likely to respond to moonlight when it increases the brightness of the moon as it waxes, making it easier for us to stay awake.

Furthermore, they believe this effect is more pronounced in men because male brains respond more to ambient light than female brains.

Thus, although many believe that the effects of the Moon on humans are something akin to pseudoscience, this experiment will prove that it affects us, although not for the reasons that astrologers or other similar personalities claim.

Experience

The study, led by Christian Benedict, assistant professor in the Department of Neuroscience at Uppsala University, was conducted over several months, comparing the lunar cycle to difficulty sleeping.

In addition, to obtain more data, the researchers recorded the nocturnal activities at home of 492 women and 360 men, ranging in age from 22 to 81.

Participants are equipped with polysomnography devices, which measure brain waves, breathing, muscle tension, movements, heart activity, and more, as they progress through the various stages of sleep.

In general, the sleep of men whose sleep was recorded on the nights of the waxing moon was worse than the sleep of men whose sleep was measured on the nights of the waning period.

This means that during the waxing moon, men had lower sleep efficiency and spent more time awake than women.

More tests

The Uppsala University experiment is giving more power to previous studySince the beginning of the century he studied the effect of sunlight reflected from the moon on humans.

In that experiment, which was led by Dr. Ronald L. Cowan of the MacLean Center for Photography in Belmont, Massachusetts, concluded that sunlight reflected from the moon affects sleep, but did not delve into the topic.

The same experiment indicated that the male brain was more sensitive to ambient light than the female brain. So the conclusions of both experiments will be practically identical.

employment Another study In the same year, researchers from the University of Washington conducted a statistical report, which showed that people go to bed later and sleep for shorter periods of nights with the crescent moon.

So, especially if you are a man, you already know that once a month you will have more trouble sleeping in certain weeks.