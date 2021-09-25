La Jornada – Guaranteed, de-authorization practice: Instituto

Martin Vaz, a consultant to the National Election Institute, said that as of October 1, the deadline for anyone to request revocation of the mandate begins, noting that this body is committed to ensuring that the said exercise is carried out. The highest standards of quality and safety that characterized the electoral processes in the country.

He said that the criteria that gave integrity and certainty to the elections will be applied at every stage, as canceling the mandate “is very important, and even surpasses the presidential elections”, because of its effects. , because if it materializes, “we will enter an unprecedented situation in Mexico.”

Vaz indicated that the National Elections Institute plans to install about 161,490 polls and train 646,000 people to be responsible today, which requires the appointment of 37,000 electoral supervisors and trainers.

It is also planned to print the ballot papers on a security sheet, so that the material will be produced with all the confidence mechanisms used in the electoral processes and a quick count that will allow the results to be known as quickly as possible.

He pointed out that these activities depend to a large extent on the adequacy of the budget available to the National Election Institute in the coming year.

Counselor Vaz added that “the law is very clear that citizens, not parties, can participate in collecting signatures” in support of the consultation. It must be supported by 3 percent of the nominal list in at least 17 states.

He assured that the National Elections Institute will remain vigilant to comply with all planned restrictions, which are very similar to those applied during elections, such as the use of public resources.

To publish the advisory, the law states that the INE promotes the exercise through its corresponding spaces on radio and television, monitors compliance and verifies that no natural or legal person obtains places to position himself with or against revocation of the mandate.