The most impressive movie based on true events on HBO Max; It’s about a serial killer | trailer

If you are a person who loves action-oriented movies based on true events and you are looking for a movie recommendation that will make you think about serial murders, then the movie we recommend below can meet these expectations, because even users claim that it is one of the best products in the catalog HBO Max.

This movie is titled “Zodiac” and was released in 2007 under the direction of David Fincher, with a screenplay written by James Vanderbilt, which in turn is based on the true events reported in the book under the same title that was written and published by Robert Graysmith. in 1986.

What are you talking about “Zodiac”?

“Zodiac” follows the hunt for a serial killer known as the “Zodiac killer”, who was dedicated to picking up his victims in and around the San Francisco Bay Area during the 1960s and early 1970s. This production has featured performances by Jake Gyllenhaal, Mark Ruffalo, Robert Downey Jr., Anthony Edwards, Brian Cox, Elias Kotias, Donal Logue, John Carol Lynch, Dermot Mulroney, and Chloe Sevigny.

It should be noted that this serial killer caught the attention of the authorities because he got into a kind of game where he mocked and sent encrypted messages and messages through the newspaper to the policemen who were dealing with the case, which has not happened so far. It was disbanded and became one of the most famous in the United States.

An intense movie based on true events

For this film production, Fincher, Vanderbilt, and producer Brad Fisher spent about a year and a half conducting their own investigations and learning more about the murders committed; Below we show you the aforementioned movie production trailer that you can enjoy on HBO Max:

