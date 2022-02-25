“The most satisfying thing is that the movie has been in theaters for 5 months.”

1 hour ago Cynthia Porter

Movie director Fernando Leon de Aranoa Refer to the Tudela25 years after presenting his first work “Familia” with the film “good style”, he received six Goyas and was awarded the Castildetierra Prize.

Award 28th Tudela Spanish Film Festival Which Leon de Aranoa combined with the actors Almudena Amor and Manolo Solo is a tribute to the film, which has been “always acclaimed”.

This is how the director explains it to Evie, and it is clear that “The most satisfying thing is that the movie has been in theaters for five monthsHe added, “This is the dream of any award-winning director who is still present in theaters.”

When it was first shown in San Sebastian Festivalit was an experiment with fire, and it was warmly received by the audience, as in the others International premieres As in Switzerland, Lisbon and the United States,” Leon de Aranoa stated.

about the truth Returning to Tudela after 25 years confirmed that she is ‘special’Although “one is not aware of the passage of time”. “It’s been half a life since I first came, and if it wasn’t for the pictures, you wouldn’t even realize it. The good thing about it is to keep the storytelling fun and continue to enjoy working alongside these good colleagues,” he said.

More Stories

Here are Netflix shows similar to ‘Space Force’ to help you out after Season 2

9 hours ago Cynthia Porter

Netflix Releases Trailer For Season 2 – We’re Not Obsessed

17 hours ago Cynthia Porter

Spider-Man: No Way Home reveals its Blu-ray and digital release date in Spain

1 day ago Cynthia Porter

Demon Slayer: Where to watch seasons and movies in order | Kimetsu no Yaiba | Crunchyroll nnda nnlt | sports game

1 day ago Cynthia Porter

Netflix wants you to not waste your time choosing and trying another feature for you to discover content | entertainment

2 days ago Cynthia Porter

Netflix’s quick laugh, in true TikTok style, is coming to Smart TVs

2 days ago Cynthia Porter

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

The Peruvian economy will grow between 3.5% and 4% in 2022, the government estimates

59 mins ago Mia Thompson

“The most satisfying thing is that the movie has been in theaters for 5 months.”

1 hour ago Cynthia Porter

These are the new professors of medicine and nursing

1 hour ago Mia Thompson

Motagua player Christopher Melendez is reunited with his father in Seattle after five years

1 hour ago Sharon Hanson

Xiaomi brings MIUI 13 to two of its most powerful smartphones – Xiaomi News

1 hour ago Leo Adkins