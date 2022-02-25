Here are Netflix shows similar to ‘Space Force’ to help you out after Season 2

advertisements

We can’t have enough space power. After beating out the lackluster first season in May 2020, the Netflix series rebounded strongly with the second season receiving an 88 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. If you’ve already enjoyed the series and need more workplace comedies to fill the void, Netflix has plenty of other similar offerings. From animated series to beloved BBC classics, there is plenty to choose from.

Far from the real and absurd government organization created by the Trump administration, space star Steve Carell as General Mark R. Naird. After becoming the reluctant head of the US Space Force, Nerd struggles to control his team and figure out what branch of his government really is for him.

While we wait for the news of Season 3, here are some shows like Space Force on Netflix to help us out.

“Inside Job” source: Netflix

This animated series is set in a satirical world where many popular conspiracy theories are true. The show focuses on Reagan Ridley (Lizzie Kaplan), a robotics engineer at Cognito Inc. who does his best to try to improve the world while working to keep plots a secret. She is joined by various supernatural entities and pesky co-workers in her quest for praise and prestige at her critical job.

Inside Job is currently broadcasting with 10 episodes.

IT Crowd

This classic sitcom premiered on the BBC in 2006. The series follows the adventures of the IT department at Reinholm Industries, including the lazy Roy Trierman (Chris O’Dowd), the highly intelligent but socially awkward Maurice Moss (Richard Iwdad), and Jane Barber. (Catherine Parkinson). ), who was installed as the head of IT despite his lack of technology knowledge. The series ran for four six-episode seasons between 2006 and 2010 with a special finale premiering in 2013, all of which are on Netflix.

Contact my agent, Source: Netflix

This French workplace sitcom reveals the unglamorous lives of talent agents as they try to please their celebrity clients. Andréa Martel (Camille Cottin), Mathias Barneville (Thibault de Montalembert) and their colleagues at ASK try to strike a balance between keeping their clients happy and controlling their personal lives, often with mixed results. Having initially ended with a fourth season in 2020, it was renewed for a fifth season in April 2020. The first four are available to stream.

“Aggretsuko” source: Netflix

When it comes to desperation in work culture, Aggretsuko paints a painfully accurate picture. In her job with an ungrateful salary, Red Panda Retsuko has to deal with terrible bosses, annoying co-workers and unpaid overtime. At night, he relaxes by visiting his local karaoke bar to shout about his work problems through heavy metal music. Aggretsuko is now broadcasting four seasons with a fifth season on the way.

Chair Source: Netflix

Ji-Yoon Kim (Sandra Oh) has been appointed as the new head of the Department of English at Pembroke University. As Ji-Yoon tries to keep her department afloat, she struggles to be a single mother, asserts her authority over her classmates, and attempts to guide her teachers through a culture of abolition.

The President is fully streamed on Netflix.

advertisements