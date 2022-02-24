Netflix Releases Trailer For Season 2 – We’re Not Obsessed

Approximate reading time: 3 Minutes

Kenji Kamiyama and Shinji Aramaki bring their futuristic vision of 2045 to the legendary “Ghost in the Shell” sci-fi franchise. Cyborg Motoko Kusanagi leads the prestigious Division 9 of Public Security in combating new cyber threats.

The trailer for Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 featured a major visual, staff, and lead vocals as well as its May premiere on Netflix.

Netflix The trailer for the second season of the anime has been released ghost in shell: SAC_2045 Thursday. The trailer announces the season’s main cast, the return of the main cast, and its May premiere on Netflix worldwide. It also announces that Millennium Parade will perform the lead songs, including the opening theme song for “Secret Party” heard in the video.

Daiki Tsuneta’s Millennium Parade project performs both the opening theme song “Secret Ceremony” and the ending theme song “No Time to Drop Anchor”. Tsuneta’s creative label, PERIMETRON is also producing the opening sequence, and Millennium Parade members Shū Sasaki and Yūhei Kanbe direct the opening sequence. Flying Dog produces music and Sony Music Labels collaborate on featured songs.

Work crew

Kenji Kamiyama and Shinji Aramaki are returning to direct the project at Production IG and Sola Digital Arts. Russian painter Ilya Kovshinov (Wonderland) returns as character designer. Nobuko Toda (Sweetness & Lightning, The Case Files of Jeweler Richard) and Kazuma Jinnouchi Busou Shinki: Moon Angel) compose the music. Toda is best known for composing the music for the Metal Gear Solid series alongside Harry Gregson-Williams, and Toda and Jinnouchi’s collaboration on the Ultraman anime. The pair also composed the soundtracks for the Halo 4 and Halo 5 games.

Masamune Shirow is once again credited as the original creator of Ghost in the Shell manga, and returning writers are Kamiyama (Eden of the East, Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex), Ryou Higaki (The Eccentric Family, Moribito – Guardian of the Spirit) and Kurasumi Sunayama (Yowamushi Pedal, Gurren Lagann), Harumi Doki (Ultraman, Cyborg 009 Call of Justice), Dai Sato (Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex, Samurai Champloo, Eureka Seven), and Daisuke Daitō.

spit

Atsuko Tanaka as Motoko Kusanagi

Akio Otsuka as Bato

Koichi Yamadera as Togosa

Yutaka Nakano as Ishikawa

Toru Okawa as Saito

Takashi Onozuka as Bazu

Taro Yamaguchi as Burma

Sakiko Tamagawa as Tachikuma

Megumi Han as Boren Izaki

Kanjiro Tsuda as standard

Kaiji Soze as John Smith

Megumi Hayashibara as Takashi Shimamura

Shigeo Kiyama as Kurisu Otomo Teto

Season 1 and what can we expect

The first season appeared on Netflix worldwide in April 2020 with 12 episodes. US IG President Maki Terashima Furuta previously stated during an interview that the anime will have two 12-episode seasons, with one season being directed by Kenji Kamyama (Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex) and directed by Shinji Aramaki. other.

Kōkaku Kidōtai SAC_2045 Jizoku Kanō Sensō (Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 – Sustainable Warfare), the season’s first compilation film, opened in Japan on November 12 for a two-week limited run in 20 homes.