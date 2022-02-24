Spider-Man: No Way Home reveals its Blu-ray and digital release date in Spain

Sony Pictures Home Entertainment has everything ready for you Spider-Man: There is no room for home Access to stores around the world in physical form and on digital platforms. The publisher confirmed, through an official statement, that the last tape of wall crawler At UCM, after making history at the box office, it can be purchased from Blu Ray 4K UHDAnd the 4K UHD SteelbookAnd the Blu-ray standard And the DVD east April 7, 2022 In Spain.

For their part, those who want to buy Spider-Man: No Way Home in digital platforms They can do it from March 22 On different distribution platforms simultaneously in 45 countries. Additional content for this edition has not appeared after; But there is talk of dozens of extra minutes, deleted scenes, interviews with the main cast and much more.

It is not known at this time whether Spider-Man: No Way Home will be available for viewing on VOD subscription platforms in the future. Currently, it will only be distributed digitally by purchase.

Spider-Man: There is no room for home

Spider-Man: No Way Home, nominated for an Academy Award for Best Visual Effects

Spider-Man: No Way Home has been breaking records at a seemingly inappropriate time due to the vagaries of COVID-19. Although a large part of the audience doubted going into the sacks, Sony Pictures had the highest grossing of 2021 in Spain and the rest of the world; By a large margin compared to the second. This is it The sixth highest grossing film of all time in the world and third in the United States.

Facing a party Oscar Awards, which takes place this coming March 28 at 02:00 CET, the film directed by John Watts (who has previously taken the lead in Homecoming and Far From Home) was nominated for Best Visual Effects. Tom Holland, who recently starred in Uncharted, will be hitting our shelves in a few weeks. Is this the best Spider-Man movie ever?

Spider-Man: There is no room for home | The image was shared by Sony on Wednesday, February 23. The secret is over.

