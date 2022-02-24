Demon Slayer: Where to watch seasons and movies in order | Kimetsu no Yaiba | Crunchyroll nnda nnlt | sports game

“Demon Slayer” It just aired its second season finale. The final chapter left fans wanting to see more which is why they are looking forward to the Season 3 premiere. However, they will have to wait a while and in the meantime they can review the installments beforehand.

The TV show only started a few years ago, but the universe has already expanded with major movie releases and a huge fan base. In 2020, the first movie of the series opened in Japan and was recently released in the United States.

If you are a fan of “Demon Slayer” Or you just started watching the show, we can tell you how to watch the seasons and movies of “Kimetsu no Yaiba” in order. While you wait for the new batch of season 3 episodes, you can watch the full story here.

Kimetsu no Yaiba fans are waiting for the season 3 premiere (Photo: Ufotable)

What is the chronological order of “Devil Slayer”?

The world of film and television “Demon Slayer” is still very young. Below we show you everything released in order of release date:

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Season 1 (2019)

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Movie: Mugen Train (2020)

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Season 2 (2021)

What is the canonical command for “Devil Slayer”?

The chronological order of “Demon Slayer” is the same as its own, so start in 2019 and work your way up to enjoying your favorite characters.

The hardest part? You have to keep in mind that these episodes and movies are not all streamed in one place. But don’t worry, read on to find out where to see them.

Season 2 of “Demon Slayer” premiered on Sunday, December 5, 2021 in Japan and the same day in the United States (Image: IMDB)

Where does the “Devil Slayer” universe go?

According to the Decider portal, here you can watch the TV show and movie “Demon Slayer”:

1. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Season 1

Available in Funimation, Hulu, Crunchyroll, Netflix, Rent or Buy

2. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba the Movie: Mugen Train

Funimation available, rent or buy

3. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Season 2

Available at Funimation, Hulu