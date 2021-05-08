The Netflix series marks an ethnic feat on Italian television

1 hour ago Cynthia Porter

Zero heroes hope the series will help accelerate acceptance that Italy has become a multicultural country.

Agencies

Milan – The Netflix series “Zero”, which premiered globally last month, is the first Italian TV production with a mostly black cast, a flash of clarity in a bleak television scene where the constant use of racist language and images leads to new protests.

While “Zero” represents a breakthrough in the history of Italian television, comedy sets on private networks assert their right to use racist insults and slanting eye gestures in derision. The main state radio station, RAI, is under fire for trying to censor comments by an Italian rapper highlighting homophobia in a right-wing political party. Under outside pressure, RAI advises against using black face (face smearing, a practice considered racist in the United States) in parodies, but it does not strictly prohibit.


Amid rising cultural tensions, “Zero” heroes hope the series, made up of second-generation black Italian characters and based on a novel by the son of Angolan immigrants, will help accelerate public acceptance that Italy has become a multicultural country.

“I always say that Italy is a country bound by tradition, not racism,” said Antonio Decelli Distefano, who co-wrote the series and focuses his six novels, including those on which Zero is based. Children of immigrants in Italy.

He said, “I am convinced that through these things – writing novels, making a series – things can change.”

Zero is a radical change because it provides role models for young black Italians who were not reflected in the culture, and because it creates a window for changes in Italian society that are not recognized by sections of the majority of the population.

Anti-racism activists assert on Italian TV that it was developed by Netflix, based in the United States, with a commitment to spend $ 100 million to improve diversity, not by public or private television in Italy.

“Zero”, which premiered on April 21st, is instantly featured in the top 10 most watched shows on Netflix in Italy.

More Stories

2021 Disney + releases list

9 hours ago Cynthia Porter

Superman: The new movie will have the black Clark Kent

17 hours ago Cynthia Porter

Play against PogChampions and new chess character robots

1 day ago Cynthia Porter

Netflix | The perfect comedy to watch on Thursday; An inexplicable love story

2 days ago Cynthia Porter

My companion, one of the most famous gorillas in Uganda, was killed by poachers

2 days ago Cynthia Porter

Journeys to the Apocalypse: Places to Rediscover Your Relationship with Nature

2 days ago Cynthia Porter

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

US agencies assert that the British “traffic light” has no scientific support

1 hour ago Mia Thompson

The Netflix series marks an ethnic feat on Italian television

1 hour ago Cynthia Porter

Panama is fighting the CONCACAF title after winning the Futsal World Cup ticket

1 hour ago Sharon Hanson

The Food and Agriculture Organization has said that science, technology and innovation are key factors in transforming agri-food systems

5 hours ago Mia Thompson

WhatsApp is pushing back the deadline to block users who do not accept the new terms of use

5 hours ago Leo Adkins