2021 Disney + releases list

The studio has already set up programming for its broadcast service during the first month of 2021. The platform arrived in Latin America at the end of November 2020.

The new year has already begun, and with it the hope of ending the epidemic in the meantime The streaming platform has already prepared a schedule for this month at Disney Plus.

In 2021, one of the most anticipated series is “WandaVision”, which will arrive on the stage on January 15th. The novel deals with the relationship between Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany), Marvel characters, who face different situations. (Recommend: Disney: All You Need to Know About Its Products for 2021).

For the smallest house they also have space, it is about “So Much More: Creating Frozen II” January 8th, as the creators narrate behind the scenes in 6 chapters. Also “Marionettes Now” arrives January 22, and is an improvisational project for the characters.

The series will premiere in the first month of 2021

“Marvel Studios Legends” (January 8)

Clareli Park (January 8)

Art Attack, Season 3 (January 8)

“Science of the Absurd” season 3 and 4 (January 8)

“TOTS: Animal Delivery Service” (15 January)

“When the bell rings” (15 January)

“A Dog’s Life with Bill Farmer” (January 15)

“Pixar Popcorn” (January 22)

“Veterinary Secrets”, season 2 (January 22).

“Science of the Absurd” Season 5 and 6 (January 22).

“High School Musical: Music: The Series: Sing Along” (Jan 22)

“Marvel 616” (29 Jan)

“My Home, My Ugly Beauty” (January 29th)

‘Kikiwaka camp’ (January 29)

Movies

‘Draw’ (January 29th)

“Sole Evan” (15 January)

“Magic Camp” (January 15)

Dr. Doolittle 3 ″ (Jan 8)

“Epic” (January 8)

Eragon (15 January)

Expedition Everest (15 January)

“The Revolution of the Two Sexes” (15 January).

The Book of Life (January 22)

“In search of Amelia” (January 22)

“Wild Uganda” (22 January)

“Total rhythm” (January 22nd)

“The Girl and the Girl 2” (22 January)

Ramona and Beezus (29 de enero)

The Disney studio also confirmed the live action sequel to “The Lion King”.