The new science fiction series from Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video She chose a great production in terms of the series. We are talking about Peripherala science fiction and action proposition based on a monolithic novel by William Gibson, is an essential name when it comes to talking about cyberpunk. The premiere was announced on October 21 And every Friday they will release a new episode until December 9, 2022. Now, we can take a look at the first trailer.

“Peripheral Focuses on Flynn Fisher, a woman trying to keep the broken parts of her family together in a forgotten corner of tomorrow’s America. Flynn is smart, ambitious, and doomed to failure. It has no future. Until the future comes looking for it. Peripheral It is Sir William Gibson’s dazzling and hallucinatory look at the fate of mankind, and beyond,” announces the official promotion of this futuristic series.

Peripheral (2022). Photo: Prime Video.

Peripheral It is a television production produced by Amazon Studios and Warner Bros. In association with Kilter Films and It comes from the creators WestworldJonathan Nolan, Lisa Joy and Athena Wickham. As show creator and character creator Scott B Smith And in the direction Vincenzo Natale s Alec Riley.

Lead the cast Chloe Grace Moretz and accompanying her Jacques Reynor (midsummer), Gary Carr (evil), Elie Gouri (a A night in Miami…), Louis Harthom (Westworld), JJ Field (Turn: Washington’s Spies), T’Nia Miller, Charlotte Riley, Alexandra Billings, Adelind Horan, Alex Hernandez, Katie Leung, Julian Moore-Cook, Melinda Page Hamilton, Chris Coy, and Austin Rising.

The trailer features Moretz in a powerful action role, as her quiet life in a town transforms without much expectation when she is transported into the future. With some memories of lollipop punch Even recently Everything everywhere at the same timeThe series is a promising proposal for fans of science fiction.